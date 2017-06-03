Ariel Winter Strips Out Of Her Wetsuit At The Beach

We all know that phones and water don’t often mix, but Ariel Winter happily disproved this concept when she posed with a rotary phone at the beach in a recent Instagram post.

Talking about how I have the swimming skills of a young child thrown in without floaties 🌊 A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Jun 2, 2017 at 5:26pm PDT

The Modern Family star captioned the photo, “Talking about how I have the swimming skills of a young child thrown in without floaties.”

Seeing the 19-year-old in a bathing suit has become the norm, as she regularly beats the heat by stripping down to a swimsuit in a variety of exotic locales.

Earlier this week, Winter made a huge splash on Instagram thanks to a series of posts about Memorial Day.

The first post featured the actress in some borderline NSFW poses, sharing snaps of herself with her bikini bottoms undone, adding the caption “Happy #MemorialDay.” The gallery of photos earned her thousands upon thousands of likes, as well as many comments from followers expressing their admiration for her physique.

Not all of the attention Winter gained from the photos was positive, however, as many fans were quick to point out that, on a Federal holiday meant to recognize all of those in the armed forces who have given their lives for their country, the actress used the event as an opportunity to merely post sexy selfies.

Following her bikini Memorial Day post, she followed that up with an image that read, “To our men and women in uniform past, present, and future. God bless you and thank you.” She added the personal caption, “Could not be more grateful to all of the men and women who risk their lives to protect ours and our freedom. We are all forever indebted to your service. Thank you.”

Although some of her followers appreciated the support of those who have died, many found her message to be insincere, posting it only to appease those she offended with her sexy selfies.

The provocative photos are thanks in due part to undergoing a breast reduction surgery in 2015, as she recently revealed to Refinery29, “When I got the breast reduction it helped me feel so much better about my body.”

She added, “I used to have full-scale meltdowns in bathing suit shops because there was nothing I could find to wear. I always felt like crap about myself.”

