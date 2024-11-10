Ariana Grande’s NSFW ‘Wicked’ Doll Sparks Recall Concerns

Mattel and the folks behind Wicked at Universal Pictures might soon scramble to recall and replace the doll representing Ariana Grande’s Glinda the Good Witch. It comes with a very NSFW redirect to a website that might seem like the official Wicked website but is very pornographic.

According to The Daily Mail, many have shared on social media that the site listed on the back of the dolls doesn’t go to the official site for Wicked the movie, instead going toward the site for Wicked Pictures, the independent pornographic website.

“This may be the worst mistake in official merchandise history,” one fan wrote on social media. “Whoever did this needs to be fired immediately cuz why would they do that knowing that it’s mostly kids buying these dolls,” another adds in with panic. “It’s weird knowing that it’s a kid’s toy.”

If you’re still paying attention, the real outrage should be that the doll markets for $24.99 to $40, depending on the version fans purchase. And people who already bought them are now trying to flip the doll for profit, with eBay listings showing prices from $175 all the way up to $500.

According to the outlet, the Mattel dolls are the only outlet affected by the misprinted URL. The Wicked-themed LEGO sets and other releases are not affected. The viral mishap comes on the heels of the film’s premiere over the weekend.

Wicked is a hotly anticipated adaptation of the smash-hit Broadway musical that was itself adapted from a 1995 written by Gregory Maguire. It tells the story of Oz years before Dorothy Gale arrives to ruin things, following Elphaba, the green-skinned lead who grows into The Wicked Witch of the West as the story of the film is told through her POV. Cynthia Erivo plays the main role as Elphaba, while Grande is Galinda, the Good Witch who flies down in a bubble after Gale drops a house on the other wicked witch.

The film will hit theaters on Nov. 22, 2024, broken into two parts that will release a year apart. Part two is scheduled for release on Nov. 21, 2025.