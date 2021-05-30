Ariana Grande's Tattoos Catch Fan's Attention in Wedding Photos

✖

Ariana Grande shocked fans when she revealed that she married celebrity real estate agent Dalton Gomez in an intimate ceremony on May 15. "They got married," Grande's rep told PEOPLE. "It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn't be happier." According to TMZ, the wedding took place at Grande's home in Montecito, California, and was reportedly "very intimate and filled with a lot of love." The couple's big day apparently did not feature a real "ceremony," with Grande and Gomez instead exchanging vows "in an informal way" since the wedding was "really just for them."

Another thing that the wedding did not feature was some of Grande's most notable tattoos. Grande shared some stunning shots of her custom Vera Wang wedding gown, and fans noticed that the two large butterflies near her shoulder were no longer there. Her tattoos of the Pokémon Eevee, Spirited Away heroine Chihiro, and the Japanese letters for "let’s sing" were also noticeably absent.

Fans on Twitter were curious as to whether Grande had the tattoos completely removed or if she had simply covered them up for the big day. "Wait wait wait! I need to know if Ms. Ari got her tattoos removed or is she covering them up?!" tweeted one fan. "Did she remove the tattoos?!! I loved the butterfly’s one," wrote another. "Mrs. [Ariana Grande] come give us some explanation. what happened to the butterfly tattoos? [crying face emoji] they looked pretty," tweeted another.

the butterfly tattoos are gone…. @ArianaGrande is officially married and is ready to start a new chapter 🤍🥲 pic.twitter.com/dsI2odxxD9 — Talar is emotional 😶‍🌫️ (@Talar11819820) May 27, 2021

Grande left some of her ink as is, like her hand tats and The Truman Show quote on her back. However, the look may be more permanent. Grande performed "Save Your Tears" with The Weeknd at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards with bare arms, this time missing only her butterfly and Eevee tattoos. It's unclear at this time whether she has had those tattoos removed or is simply covering them up with makeup.