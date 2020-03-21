Ariana Grande Seeks Restraining Order Against Fan Allegedly Involved in Recent Trespassing at Her Home

Singer Ariana Grande filed for a restraining against the man. The alleged trespassing incident happened on Saturday, when the man in his 20s managed to make it past security and started banging on Grande’s door. Grande was not home at the time of the incident.

Sources told TMZ the man, Fidel Henriquez, allegedly started knocking on Grande’s door at about 2 p.m. and asked for the “7 Rings” singer. Her property manager answered the door and told Henriquez Grande was not at home. It is not known how Henriquez made it around Grande’s security, but they immediately called police when they saw him. When officers arrived, they saw the man, who allegedly spit on one of the officers when they arrested him.

Police said they found a love note to Grande, which included directions to the house. Henriquez was booked for misdemeanor trespassing and felony battery. An LAPD spokesperson told E! News Henriquez “became irate and spat at the officers”

On Friday, TMZ reported Grande and Joan filed for a restraining order against Henriquez.

Grande has not publicly commented on the situation. Her recent Twitter posts have been dedicated to using her platform to stress the importance of staying home during the coronavirus outbreak. On March 15, Grande shared a long statement on her Twitter page, and it was retweeted more than 66,000 times.

“I keep hearing from a surprising amount of people statements like ‘this isn’t a big deal’ / ‘we’ll be fine’ … ‘we still have to go about lives’ and it’s really blowing my mind,” the singer wrote. “I understand if that is how [you] felt few weeks ago. But please read about what’s going on.”

“Please don’t turn a blind eye,” Grande continued. “It is incredibly dangerous and selfish to take this situation lightly. The ‘we will be fine because we’re young’ mindset is putting people who aren’t young and/or healthy in a lot of danger. You sound stupid and privileged and you need to care more about others. Like now.”

Earlier this month, Grande was the victim of a “swatting” call after 911 operators received a call of a shooting at her home. Since Grande has been the victim of “swatting” in the past, police were reportedly skeptical about the report. However, police still sent cars to her home as a precaution. When they arrived, they did not speak with Grande and filed a 911 abuse report.

Legislators have passed laws to dissuade “swatting,” which can sometimes lead police to diverting valuable resources to locations where they are not needed. In 2013, California passed a law stating callers will have to reimburse police departments the full cost of responding to an emergency call, which could be up to $10,000.

Photo credit: David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images