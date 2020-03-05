Ariana Grande Hit by 'Swatting' Hoax 911 Call Claiming a Shooting at Her Home

Police were called to Ariana Grande's home in the Los Angeles area on Wednesday night after receiving a call saying shots were being fired on the property, only to arrive and realize nothing was wrong. TMZ reports that the singer was "swatted" when someone called the police at around 5 p.m. Two cars were sent to the home and officers spoke to the property manager.

Grande has reportedly been swatted at least once before, so officers were "skeptical" but still sent cars to her home. Police reportedly did not talk to Grande and took a 911 abuse report.

Sources say the LAPD will investigate the incident in an effort to dissuade swatting calls, which take valuable police resources away from situations that truly need them.

Grande was seemingly unaffected by the incident and was active with fans on Twitter on Thursday, reminiscing on her recent tour after one fan posted a throwback photo from last year in which Grande was counting down until its kickoff. When the fan asked how the 26-year-old was feeling about the fact that the photo was taken one year ago, Grande simply replied with a sad face.

Last month, she joked that she almost did a run through of the show at her house.

we almost did a run through at my house last night lmao ...

all of us send our love and miss it / u very much https://t.co/MDv06g3Spq — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) February 22, 2020

Grande's Sweetener World Tour ended in December, but the singer hasn't been slowing down, recently teasing fans and sharing that she has been working on new music. Some fans are convinced that Grande will be making an appearance on Lady Gaga's upcoming album, Chromatica, judging by her recent social media activity. Fans have noticed that Grande has liked all of Lady Gaga's Chromatica-related posts and that Gaga follows Grande on Instagram. While neither of those facts are any sort of confirmation, fans are eager for any new music from Grande, whose most recent release was her work on the Charlie's Angels soundtrack, which she co-executive produced.

