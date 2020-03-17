Ariana Grande Fan Arrested for Trespassing After Disturbing Visit to Singer's House

A man was arrested on Saturday after showing up to Ariana Grande's Los Angeles-area home and knocking on her door, TMZ reports. Law enforcement sources say that a man in his 20's showed up at Grande's home and knocked on the door at around 2 p.m., asking for the singer. The property manager told him she was not home.

It's unclear how the man bypassed the security measures on the grounds at Grande's home, but after he did, police were called. Responding officers found the man near the house and arrested him, at which point he reportedly spit at them. The man was booked for misdemeanor trespassing and felony battery. Police found a love note to Grande which included directions to her home.

The man's arrest follows a previous incident at Grande's home in which police received a call saying there were shots being fired on the property. Earlier this month, police responded after a 911 call came in only to arrive and realize nothing was wrong. TMZ reports that the singer was "swatted" when someone called the police at around 5 p.m. Two cars were sent to the home and officers spoke to the property manager.

Grande has reportedly been swatted at least once before, so officers were "skeptical" but still sent cars to her home. Police reportedly did not talk to Grande and took a 911 abuse report.

It's unclear which of her homes Grande is currently staying at, but the singer is practicing social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic, something she urged her fans to take seriously in a social media message this week.

"I keep hearing from a surprising amount of people statements like ‘this isn’t a big deal' / 'we’ll be fine’''we still have to go about our lives’ and it’s really blowing my mind," the 26-year-old shared on March 15. "I understand if that is how u felt weeks ago. but please read about what’s going on. please don’t turn a blind eye."

"It is incredibly dangerous and selfish to take this situation that lightly," she continued. "The 'we will be fine because we're young' mindset is putting people who aren't young and / or healthy in a lot of danger. you sound stupid and privileged and you need to care more about others. like now."

In an additional tweet, she wrote, "like your hip hop yoga class can f—ing wait i promise."

Photo Credit: Getty / David Crotty