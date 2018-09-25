Ariana Grande Seemingly Adopts Mac Miller’s Dog in Wake of His Death

In the wake of Mac Miller‘s death, it seems the rapper’s dog Myron has found a new home with Miller’s ex-girlfriend, Ariana Grande, judging by a video the singer shared on social media on Monday.

Grande used Instagram to post a clip of herself receiving a shower of puppy kisses from Myron, and she had previously shared a second video of the dog playing with her own pup Toulouse.

“all the kisses,” she wrote. “happy fall.”

View this post on Instagram all the kisses. happy fall. A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Sep 24, 2018 at 6:24am PDT

Miller adopted Myron in January 2017 when he was dating Grande, and fans now seem to think the “God Is a Woman” singer has taken in the animal as her own.

While it’s not clear whether Grande has officially taken over caring for Myron, the Florida native’s mom, Joan Grande, named Myron as one of Grande’s dogs on social media back in August.

“All my love to A’s babies Toulouse, Coco, Laf, Strauss, Pignoli, Cinnamon & Myron,” she wrote on National Dog Day.

Grande’s fans know that the singer is an avid animal lover and has nine rescue dogs of her own, so it’s easy to believe she wouldn’t hesitate to take in another adorable pup.

After Miller passed away on Sept. 7 of an apparent overdose, Grande shared two tributes to the late rapper on social media, the first a black-and-white photo of Miller sitting on the ground with no caption.

The second was a video taken while the pair was dating, with Grande accompanying the post with her reaction to Miller’s death.

“i adored you from the day i met you when i was nineteen and i always will,” she wrote. “i can’t believe you aren’t here anymore. i really can’t wrap my head around it. we talked about this. so many times. i’m so mad, i’m so sad i don’t know what to do. you were my dearest friend. for so long. above anything else. i’m so sorry i couldn’t fix or take your pain away. i really wanted to. the kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved. i hope you’re okay now. rest.”

The 25-year-old also decided to forgo the recent Emmy Awards, with her team releasing a statement indicating that the pop star will be taking a step back from public appearances for the time being.

“Given the events of the past couple of years, Ariana is going to take some much needed time to heal and mend,” Grande’s team said, via Entertainment Tonight. “She will be staying close to home and using this period to spend time with her loved ones and work on new music without deadline. She thanks her fans for their understanding.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Kevin Mazur