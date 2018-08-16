Aretha Franklin’s Most Iconic Pop Culture Moments

The music industry lost one of the greats when Aretha Franklin died at the age of 76 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer.

The Queen of Soul shaped the music industry with her hit songs, and even made more than one president tear up with her epic performances.

But her talents went beyond the stage, with memorable TV and movie appearances you probably don’t remember, but won’t be able to get out of your mind once you scroll through this list.

One of The Blues Brothers

The music legend showed off her acting chops back in ’80s classic, The Blues Brothers and “knocked everyone out,” as star John Belushi told PEOPLE at the time.

“She’s a fine, fine actress, and I’d work with her again anytime,” he said.

Universal Pictures even ran a campaign to get Franklin a Best Supporting Actress Oscar nomination that year, though failed.

“I was very pleased with my performance,” she said.

A Duet With George Michael

The 1987 song “I Knew You Were Waiting for Me” became her first Hot 100 No.1 since “Respect” two decades earlier. The song was originally meant to be a Tina Turner solo, but went to the two singers.

Michael, who had recently split with his Wham! partner Andrew Rigeley, remembered being extremely nervous to sing with one of his great vocal heroes. “Nobody can emulate Aretha Franklin,” he wrote in his book, Bare. “It’s stupid to try. I just tried to stay in character, keep it simple — it was very understated in comparison to what she did.”

Murphy Brown Cameo

In 1991, Franklin made a splash with acting in a cameo on the popular sitcom, sitting down at the piano with Brown (Candice Bergen) for “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman.”

Bergen’s backup singing provided some funny support.

1998’s VH1 Divas Live

Franklin joined the likes of Céline Dion, Mariah Carey, Shania Twain, Gloria Estefan and special guest Carole King for a special performance.

The group sang “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,” though Franklin took over the song, as only she was able to do with her unmeasured talent.

The 1998 Grammys

Franklin was a last-minute sub for a sick Luciano Pavarotti at the ceremony that year, and had only 20 minutes to prepare his signature “Nessun Dorma.” But we bet you won’t notice as your tears stream down your face before the end of the performance.

President Obama’s 2009 Inauguration

Her appearance at President Barack Obama’s 2009 inauguration was about as epic as the day itself, but what really got people talking was her Swarovski-crystal-studded hat, which quickly took off as the day’s most memorable of outfits.

The 2015 Kennedy Center Honors

Paying tribute to Carole King at the 2015 Kennedy Center Honors, Franklin had the crowd on its feet (President Barack Obama in tears) as she belted “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman.”

Dropping the fur coat at the beginning of the song just made it more legendary.

Making the National Anthem Hers

The Queen of Soul proved she can’t be rushed after she performed a five minute-long rendition of the National Anthem in 2016 during a Detroit Lions game.

Rest in Peace, Queen!