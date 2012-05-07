Anthony Mackie: What Is the 'Falcon and Winter Soldier' Star's Net Worth

✖

Since Anthony Mackie transformed into the Falcon for Marvel's Avengers franchise, his net worth has also soared to higher levels. According to multiple net worth calculators, The Hate U Give star's net worth is estimated at $8 million –– a far cry from his beginning salary. Mackie made his screen debut as Sam Wilson aka Falcon in Captain America: The Winter Soldier in 2014. He returned for the role in 2016's Captain America: Civil War. From there, he branched off, starring in other films within the franchise like Ant-Man, Avengers: Infinity War, Spider-man: Far From Home, and Avengers: Endgame.

According to The Richest, Mackie earned an estimated $100,000 for his second appearance in the Marvel films. He starred in Avengers: Age of Ultron. He's clearly a beloved character in the franchise –– he's been in six Marvel films to date, so it's no surprise he's earned his own movie, Falcon and the Winter Soldier. In 2018, his net worth was just $4 million, proving that as he's done more for the franchise, he's earned more in return.

Prior to joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he'd worked on numerous sets. Some of his most notable films include Pain & Gain, 8 Mile, and The Hurt Locker. Outside of the MCU, Mackie continued to work on other films. His list of credits includes Detroit, Triple 9, The Night Before, and more. He was also featured in a few TV shows like Altered Carbon and an episode of Black Mirror. The Richest claims the actor makes approximately $475,000 per episode on the former show. With eight episodes a season, he's garnered a whopping $3.8 million for the show in total.

Mackie's net worth is double that of his Falcon and the Winter Soldier co-star, Sebastian Stan, though they both have careers spanning at least two decades. Stan joined the MCU before Mackie, playing Bucky Barnes in Captain America: The First Avenger in 2011. Because Marvel can be tight-lipped about the finer details of their shows, neither party's salaries for the Disney+ series have been confirmed. However, with the success of WandaVision, fans can be sure their paychecks will be substantial.