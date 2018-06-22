Anthony Bourdain’s Mother Planning to Get ‘Tony’ Tattoo in Honor of Son

Anthony Bourdain’s mother, Gladys Bourdain, has reportedly decided on a special way to commemorate her son.

The former New York Times editor spoke with the paper on Friday, saying she planned to get the word “Tony” tattooed on her wrist as a “personal memorial” to her son. She told the paper she plans to use the same tattoo artist that did Bourdain’s various tattoos.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Gladys also revealed that the Parts Unknown host will have a small, private funeral.

“He would want as little fuss as possible,” she said.

On June 8, the 61-year-old chef was found dead inside a hotel room in Kaysersberg, France, by his friend Eric Ripert. Investigators later determined his death was by suicide. His body was cremated while it was still in France last week and was shipped home to his brother, Christopher.

French prosecutor Christian de Rocquigny told the Times on Friday Bourdain had no narcotics in his system at the time of his death.

Bourdain was in a two-year relationship with Italian actress Asia Argento at the time of his death. She’s been active on social media ever since, giving fans a glimpse of her coping with the grief.

“Anthony gave all of himself in everything that he did,” Argento wrote in a statement hours after Bourdain’s body was found. “His brilliant, fearless spirit touched and inspired so many, and his generosity knew no bounds. He was my love, my rock, my protector. I am beyond devastated. My thoughts are with hsi family. I would ask that you respect their privacy and mine.”

She’s since posted multiple tributes to Bourdain with various song lyrics and inspirational quotes. Her latest came on Monday, where she quoted philosopher Plato writing, “Everyone you meet is fighting a battle you know nothing about. Be kind. Always.”

She added in a caption, “For nothing is concealed that won’t be revealed, and nothing hidden that won’t be made known and brought to light. #TruthWillPrevail.”

Bourdain previously stated in an interview with PEOPLE that because both he and Argento had been married and divorced twice, they never planned on getting married to each other.

“Look, I like being around her as much as possible,” he said. “She’s like me, in a lot of ways. We’ve both been married twice. So that’s not something that’s ever, ever going to happen.”

Shortly after his passing, fans created a special memorial outside the Les Halles (the location where Bourdain broke out as a celebrity writer and chef) restaurant in New York City with letters and flowers.