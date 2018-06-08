Anthony Bourdain’s Best Quotes

Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain was found dead of an apparent suicide at the age of 61 in Strasbourg, France, but his memorable quotes as well as his illustrious career will live on for years to come.

CNN first announced the Parts Unknown host’s death, who was in Strasbourg filming an upcoming episode of the award-winning series.

Bourdain rose to fame in 2000, and worked tirelessly throughout his career to transport readers and viewers around the world.

Scroll through to see some of the talented chef’s best quotes ever:

Not a Craft Beer Drinker

In an interview with Thrillist, Bourdain compared the hipster fan-favorite concoction to the emotionless humans in Invasion of the Body Snatchers.

“You know, I haven’t made the effort to walk down the street 10 blocks to the microbrewery where they’re making some f—ing Mumford and Sons IPA. People get all bent about it,” he said.

The One Thing to Consume on a Plane

Known for traveling all over the world, Bourdain once revealed the only thing he would trust flight attendants with, alcohol.

“Scotch on the rocks – they can’t f– that up,” he said.

A Guilty Pleasure

When discussing his culinary guilty pleasures, Bourdain admitted his love for the power of comfort food, specifically Popeye’s Mac and Cheese.

“My real guilty pleasure — my really disgusting, shameful pleasure — is the mac and cheese at Popeye’s fried chicken,” he said.

“Late at night, I’ve been known to sneak in there with a hoodie on — and I always get nailed,” he said.

Meat-Free Burgers? No

Speaking about the Impossible Burger — a plant-based burger alternative that replicates a real one, without the environmental consequences — Bourdain said: “As somebody who spent 30 years as a chef, of course I’m going to be resistant to the notion that there’s any replacement for the texture and musculature and funk of real meat.”

“It doesn’t fill me with joy.”

The One Place He’d Want to Stay Forever

Despite his borderless existence, Bourdain once revealed there was one place where he might consider settling down: Tokyo.

“It’s so different than the aesthetic I grew up with, the society and culture I grew up with,” he said.

“I compared it to taking my first acid trip: Nothing was ever the same for me. I just wanted more of it. If I had to agree to live in one country, or even one city, for the rest of my life, never leaving it, I’d pick Tokyo in a second.”

Fighting for Equality

Bourdain was at the forefront of the crusade against men abusing their power to harass women. He once said he was troubled by the fact women he was close to were not comfortable speaking to him.

“Why was I not the sort of person, or why was I not seen as the sort of person, that these women could feel comfortable confiding in? I see this as a personal failing,” he said.

Standing his Ground

The CNN host always spoke his mind and publicly criticized the likes of Mari Batalli and Quentin Tarantino.

Speaking of Tarantino’s knowledge of the allegations of sexual abuse against Harvey Weinstein he discussed a decision to turn down a business proposal because he did not feel comfortable with who was offering it.

“It was a lot of money,” he explained, but said that the deal “would have been a slow-acting poison that would have nibbled away at our souls until we ended up like Quentin Tarantino, looking back at a life of complicity, shame and compromise.”

Calling out Insensitive Humor

He also called out talk show host James Corden after he made a joke about the Harvey Weinstein scandal at a charity event.

“James Corden reveals snickering Hollywood in all its grotesquerie. It’s not about masturbation, asshole. It’s about rape,” he tweeted.

“Mr Corden is free to tell whatever jokes he likes. As he should be. I’m free to suggest he’s a porcine, pandering tool. #lowhangingfruit.”

Learning to Slow Down

The chef said that people need to learn to slow down when they are traveling, making sure to absorb the new culture they are experiencing.

“You can’t take it in, driving by stuff. That’s not satisfying,” he said. “Don’t be afraid to just sit and watch.”

His Thoughts on President Trump

When asked if he would sit down with President Trump for a meal, Bourdain said no because the U.S. President “only talks about himself and he’s only interested in himself.”

“I can’t see the point, he only talks about himself and he’s only interested in himself,” he said. “I can’t see that as being scintillating dinner conversation. Plus he eats his steak well done. I think that really settles it.”