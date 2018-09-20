Anthony Bourdain’s $3.7 Million Apartment Listed for Sale by Ex in Wake of Death

Three months after his suicide, Anthony Bourdain‘s New York City condominium is on the market for $3.7 million.

The Parts Unknown star shared the 5-bedroom condo in the Carnegie Hill Tower with estranged wife Ottavia Busia, who recently listed the home through Stribling & Associates. Bourdain also rented an apartment at the Time Warner Center, a listing for which went up in August.

As one might expect, Bourdain’s gourmet kitchen is full of state-of-the-art appliances, including a six-burner double-oven Wolf range, a Subzero refrigerator and freezer, a Miele dishwasher and a microwave. The spacious kitchen is furnished with granite countertops, custom cabinetry and porcelain floors.

The kitchen opens up to a dining area with oversized windows that overlook a tree-lined garden courtyard. Located just a block from Central Park, Bourdain’s 2,250-square-foot apartment is in the heart of the city but feels like its own spacious universe.

The bamboo hardware floors extend from the dining area into the living room, with custom cabinetry and built-in shelving visible next to the large windows.

Busia’s reasons for selling aren’t clear. The Wall Street Journal reports that she had worked as a hostess at Le Bernardin, and that most recently, she was a Brazilian jujitsu instructor. Bourdain, who died by suicide in France while filming for Parts Unknown, left the bulk of his $1.2 million estate to his and Busia’s 11-year-old daughter, Anne.

One of the five bedrooms, which can be seen above, boats more of the oversized windows that offer views into the tree-lined garden. The listing from Stribling will be handled by Elizabeth Fishman.

All three bathrooms, including this large one, contain Italian marble and custom cabinetry. This bathroom contains an imported Japanese bathtub, matching the vibe of the bamboo flooring.

The glass shower and wall-length mirror gives the room a spacious feel.

Another smaller bedroom is big enough for two twin sized beds. The online listing says that the fifth bedroom could be converted into a library — or easily combined with the adjourning living room.

Another bathroom boasts a glass shower/tub combination. Elsewhere in the home is a Miele washer and dryer, and fitted closets line the home throughout.

Other perks in the Carnegie Hill Tower include a full-time doorman and concierge, as well as a garage, storage, exercise room, garden terraces and bicycle room.