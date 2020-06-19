Ansel Elgort Accused of Sexually Assaulting 17-Year-Old in 2014

A woman named Gabby, who hasn't revealed her last name publicly, is accusing actor Ansel Elgort of sexually assaulting her in 2014 when she was 17-years-old. In a Twitter statement — which appears can only be seen by a select few at the time in which this article was written — she made an unverified claim of the incident according to The Wrap. She recalled crying and being in pain saying, "I didn't want to do it the only words that came out of his mouth were 'we need to break you in.'"

Her claims also state that the West Side Story actor had also requested a threesome with herself and one of her "dance friends" who is said to have also been underage. During that same year, before the alleged attack, she says she sent him a direct message to inform him that it was her 17th birthday soon. That's when she says he responded to her with his private Snapchat account then requested nude photos. She also took to social media to share what appears to be a screenshot of their direct message exchange.

Gabby claims that the now 26-year-old told her not to say anything because it would "ruin his career" claiming there is "much more" to her story. "He made me think this is how sex was supposed to be. I WAS SO YOUNG AND HE KNEW THAT. He as well said stuff like, 'you're going to be such a beautiful young lady when you're older.' I was f—ing 17." Gabby says the reason she's coming forward now is "so I can finally heal." "Years later, I have PTSD, I have panic attacks I go to therapy," she added. According to the outlet, Elgort's managers and representatives have yet to comment on the claims.

Three years ago, Elgort spoke out against his former co-star Kevin Spacey after sexual assault allegations were pinned against him. "The whole thing is shocking," Elgort said at the GQ Men of the Year awards according to the Daily Mail. He then added that the allegations against Spacey and others are bringing awareness and changing things in the industry. "I think what's happening right now in the industry is people are standing up and saying that certain ways of the industry are no longer acceptable or in life in general. The world should be a safer place where sexual harassment is not acceptable."