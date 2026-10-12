Another Tough Health Setback for Barry Manilow

Barry Manilow has canceled two Las Vegas concerts after developing bronchitis, just days after returning to the stage following a six-week break for health reasons.

The 83-year-old singer performed Thursday, Oct. 8, marking his return to his Las Vegas residency. However, his Friday performance ended abruptly after he sang just two songs, reportedly telling the audience to “talk amongst yourselves” before leaving the stage, according to Billboard.

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His Saturday show was subsequently canceled.

“After a triumphant welcome back concert on Thursday, Barry got hit with bronchitis and had to cancel his Friday and Saturday shows,” Manilow’s representatives said per Variety.

The cancellations come after Manilow faced several health challenges over the past year, including surgery for stage 1 lung cancer.

His Las Vegas residency was initially scheduled to begin in February but was postponed after the singer revealed in December 2025 that doctors had discovered a cancerous spot on his left lung during an MRI scan.

“The MRI discovered a cancerous spot on my left lung that needs to be removed. It’s pure luck (and a great doctor) that it was found so early. That’s the good news,” he said at the time.

Manilow underwent surgery to remove the tumor and postponed performances to recover.

In March, he opened up to PEOPLE about the experience and how it changed his perspective on his health.

“You just don’t even think about [how fragile life is],” Manilow said of his stage 1 lung cancer diagnosis. “And suddenly, you have lung cancer. But I’m still here. I’m not all here; there’s part of me that isn’t here — they took out a part of me, and now I’ve got to figure out, ‘What do I do?’ ”

The singer also expressed uncertainty about whether his voice would fully recover following treatment.

“My voice, I don’t know whether it’s coming back,” he told Good Morning America over the summer.

“I did my first sound check about a month ago, and I didn’t sound like me at all,” he added. “I just couldn’t believe that it’s over.”

Manilow has not publicly provided further details about his latest illness in the information available for this story.