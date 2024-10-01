Another Royal Family Baby Is on the Way

Another royal baby is on the way! Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are expecting their second child. The 36-year-old daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson announced the news of her pregnancy in a statement from Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, Oct. 1, revealing that she is due in early spring.

Beatrice and Mozzi, 40, are already parents to 3-year-old daughter Sienna Elizabeth, whom they welcomed in September 2021. Mozzi is also the father to 8-year-old son Christopher Woolf, known as Wolfie, from a previous relationship.

"Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting their second child together in early spring; a sibling for Wolfie, aged eight, and Sienna, aged three," Buckingham Palace wrote in the Oct. 1 statement. Beatrice's uncle, King Charles, also shared his excitement at the big baby news. "His Majesty The King has been informed and both families are delighted with the news," the statement continued.

Two photos of Princess Beatrice's family were shared alongside the announcement, which can be seen here. In one photo, Beatrice and her husband embrace as she grins, while in the second, Mozzi and Wolfie hold hands with Sienna as they walk through the woods as a family.

Beatrice and Mozzi tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2020, then in May 2021 announced they were expecting their first child together. On Sept. 20, Buckingham Palace announcing in a statement that Beatrice had given birth to her daughter.

Beatrice, whose grandmother is Queen Elizabeth, later revealed on X (formerly Twitter) that the couple named their daughter Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi in honor of the family matriarch. "We are all doing well and Wolfie is the best big brother to Sienna," she wrote in the post alongside a picture of her daughter's footprints.

Mozzi added in a message on Instagram, "Our life together has just begun, and I can't wait to see all the amazing things that await us. Feeling so much love and gratitude for my amazing wife, baby Sienna and Wolfie. These are the days I never want to forget. This week, a friend said to me the sweetest saying .... that with every child you grow a whole new heart."