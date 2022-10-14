Another 'Glee' Alum Drops Some Unsubtle Shade on Lea Michele and 'Funny Girl'

A Glee alum has expressed no interest in former co-star Lea Michele's latest role. Chris Colfer threw some serious shade at the Broadway star on Michelle Collins' SiriusXM podcast, The Michelle Collins Show. Collins invited Colfer to see Michele in "Funny Girl" with her on Oct. 11, to which he replied… "My day suddenly got so full." Changing the subject, he said, "I saw Six last night, and that was amazing." Following that, Collins inquired whether Colfer would be interested in seeing Michele another night. "No, I can be triggered at home," he remarked. Michele assumed the lead role of Fanny Brice in Broadway's Funny Girl in September after Beanie Feldstein left the show.

Colfer's portrayal of Kurt Hummel on Glee garnered him critical praise and awards, including Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Television Film at the 2011 Golden Globe Awards. Since the series ended, the actor has written, produced, starred in, and novelized his first film, Struck by Lightning, which premiered at the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival. Colfer then turned his attention to literature, penning the New York Times bestselling Land of Stories series of YA novels, which began with 2012's The Land of Stories: The Wishing Spell. He has published 18 books as of September 2021. Colfer was recently cast in the animated film The Potters, which is currently in pre-production.

Michele faced backlash in 2020 after Samantha Ware called her out on social media for her unprofessional attitude on the set of Glee. Ware slammed her for tweeting about George Floyd's murder and supporting Black Lives Matter. She wrote in response to Michele's tweet, "LMAO REMEMBER WHEN YOU MADE MY FIRST TELEVISION GIG A LIVING HELL?!?! CAUSE I'LL NEVER FORGET. I BELIEVE YOU TOLD EVERYONE THAT IF YOU HAD THE OPPORTUNITY YOU WOULD "S— IN MY WIG!" AMONGST OTHER TRAUMATIC MICROAGGRESSIONS THAT MADE ME QUESTION A CAREER IN HOLLYWOOD."

On Sept. 21, the actress spoke on The Drew Barrymore Show about how she changed her behavior and why she didn't see how rude she was to her co-stars. "I just couldn't see things clearly," she admitted. "It was all about my career, you know, I had been so career-focused my entire life. I think to a fault. I think that I had just this sense of drive that created a lot of blind spots for me in my life." Michele's said her blind spots disappeared when she met her husband, Zandy Reich, and gave birth to their son Ever, who is now two years old. "Then when I met my husband, it was a real sense of grounding for me, and then having our son and experiencing the challenges that we did throughout the pregnancy was something that, unfortunately, created a stronger bond in us that I would never wish upon anybody, but it did," the actress admitted.