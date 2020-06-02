Lea Michele is being accused of making Glee a "living hell" for co-star Samantha Marie Ware, who called her out for "traumatic microaggressions" after Michele posted a message in support of Black Lives Matter following the death of George Floyd last week.

Monday, Ware responded to a tweet from Michele while anti-racism and police brutality demonstrations continued around the world. "George Floyd did not deserve this. This was not an isolated incident and it must end. #BlackLivesMatter," Michele tweeted Saturday. Ware then quote-tweeted her former co-star's message, saying Michele had threatened to "s— in [her] wig" during her time on the show and treated her poorly.

LMAO REMEMBER WHEN YOU MADE MY FIRST TELEVISON GIG A LIVING HELL?!?! CAUSE ILL NEVER FORGET. I BELIEVE YOU TOLD EVERYONE THAT IF TOU HAD THE OPPORTUNITY YOU WOULD “SHIT IN MY WIG!” AMONGST OTHER TRAUMATIC MICROAGRESSIONS THAT MADE ME QUESTION A CAREER IN HOLLYWOOD... https://t.co/RkcaMBmtDA — SAMEYAAAAAA (@Sammie_Ware) June 2, 2020

Ware, who appeared in 11 episodes of Glee's sixth season in 2015 as Jane Hayward, has gone on to star in shows like What/If, Chicago Med and God Friended Me, but said Michele's behavior had her questioning at the time if a career in Hollywood was for her. Michele, meanwhile, has appeared in shows such as The Mayor and Scream Queens after starring in all six seasons of Glee as Rachel Berry. A number of Michele's other Glee co-stars appeared to throw their support behind Ware's accusations, including Alex Newell, Amber Riley and Dabier Snell.

GIRL YOU WOULDNT LET ME SIT AT THE TABLE WITH THE OTHER CAST MEMBERS CAUSE “I DIDNT BELONG THERE” FUCK YOU LEA https://t.co/s4NoLdtqRs — Dabier (@OfficialDabier) June 2, 2020

Michele has yet to respond to Ware's accusations. The singer and actress was revealed in April to be expecting her first child with husband Zandy Reich. On May 2, she shared the first photo of her baby bump, saying she was "so grateful" to be pregnant. Since then, she has been keeping her followers updated on her pregnancy journey, saying last week that her reflection is "looking a little different these days" as her belly grows. Michele and Reich got engaged in April 2018 and married in March 2019.