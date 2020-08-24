'Glee' Star Lea Michele Welcomes First Child With Husband Zandy Reich

✖

Former Glee star Lea Michele has a new reason to sing! She and husband Zandy Reich welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on Thursday. The baby's name is Ever Leo, a source told PEOPLE Sunday. Michele, 33, and entrepreneur Reich, 37, married in 2019 after two years of dating. Although Michele has posted photos on Instagram showing off her baby bump, she has not publicly commented on Ever's birth yet.

"Everyone’s happy and healthy, and they're extremely grateful," the source told PEOPLE. "He's been an easy baby so far." On the day before Ever's birth, Michele posted a photo of herself holding lavender but did not include a caption. On Monday, Michele shared a photo of herself at a beach, again, without a caption.

Michele's pregnancy was first revealed in April when a source spilled the beans to PEOPLE before Michele had a chance to on social media. "They've always wanted to be parents," the source said at the time. Michele did eventually confirm the news on May 2, when she showed off her baby bump on Instagram. "So grateful," she wrote at the time.

Michele and Reich began dating in 2017 and got engaged in April 2018. Reich proposed with a four-carat elongated radiant cut ring, which he designed with Leor Yerushalmi and The Jewelers of Las Vegas. They married in March 2019 before 200 family members and close friends in Northern California. The attendees included Michele's former Glee co-stars Darren Criss and Becca Tobin and her Scream Queens co-star Emma Roberts.

The couple has been quarantining together during the coronavirus pandemic. During an interview with StyleCaster in April, Michele said she is trying her best to stay connected to her family. "We spend so much time with very brief text messages that really don’t have a lot of depth, and I think being where we are right now is such an opportunity for us to connect on a deeper level by speaking over the phone, which I don’t think people have done in a very long time," Michele explained. "Now, these conversations aren’t just gossiping or sort of surface level. It’s, ‘How’s your family? How are you feeling? How are your emotions? How’s your stress?’"

In that same interview, Michele said it was important for her and Reich to support one another during the pandemic in a way they were not doing before. "We’ve never really felt super on top of each other because we make sure that everyone has their own individual space," she said. "I could definitely find myself being someone to get very sad by all of this. And it’s very anxiety-provoking, but we’ve really supported one another and made sure that we’ve kept our spirits lifted as much as possible."