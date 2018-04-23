Annette Bening Rushed to ER After Tick Bite During ‘Seagull’ Filming

Annette Bening had a health scare while making her latest film, The Seagull.

While at the Tribeca Film Festival for the movie’s premiere on Saturday, the acclaimed actress said she was bitten by a tick and rushed to the hospital.

“It wasn’t bad. I’m from California, so Lyme disease is very scary. I overreacted a little bit,” the 59-year-old told Page Six. “It was no big deal, and I tend to be pretty calm about things in general, but when that tick bit me I was scared.”

“She took all the necessary antibiotics,” co-star Michael Zegen added.

The Seagull is based on the play by Anton Chekhov about an aging actress who takes her lover, a novelist, to her annual summer visit to her brother and son on a country estate. The star-studded cast also includes Corey Stoll, Saoirse Ronan, Elisabeth Moss, Brian Dennehy and Billy Howle. It was directed by Michael Mayer (Flicka).

Zegen, who recently scored a breakthrough role on Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, told Variety that he wanted to star in the project because of the cast involved.

“Clearly the caliber of the cast involved” drew Zegen to the project. “I knew that Annette Bening was doing it. I knew that Elisabeth Moss was in it, and Saoirse Ronan.”

Bening is best known for her roles in The American President, American Beauty and The Kids Are All Right. Last year, she starred in Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool as actress Gloria Grahame. She has been nominated for four Oscars.

She was slated to star in the Hurricane Katrina-focused third season of American Crime Story as former Louisiana Governor Kathleen Blanco. However, Ryan Murphy wrote her out of the series after deciding to change his focus.

“What happened was, from what I understand, Ryan Murphy—who I’ve worked with before—decided he needed to stop and rethink the way he was approaching Katrina,” Bening told Vanity Fair in December. “He found that the best way to do it was to basically use one of the—there were a couple of major books written about Katrina that were completely brilliant and thorough and thoughtful, and one of them is called Five Days at Memorial. So I think he decided that he would just focus on the story by telling it that way. Kathleen Blanco really isn’t in that.”

You can catch Bening in The Seagull on May 11.

