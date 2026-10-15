Anne Heche’s Son Accused of Being a ‘Deadbeat Dad’ to Toddler Son

Homer Laffoon, the son of the late actress Anne Heche, has been accused of being a “deadbeat dad” to his almost 3-year-old son.

While speaking to Page Six, the mother of Laffoon’s son, Jessica Lamberto, stated that the toddler, Rocco, has been diagnosed with autism level 2, which requires more support.

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Although she was shocked by the diagnosis, the 42-year-old said she already knew the child was on the spectrum before it was confirmed. “As a mother, I knew. But hearing it confirmed just shattered my heart.”

As a result of the diagnosis, Lamberto has been driving Rocco to more intensive physical, occupational, speech, and behavior therapy. Unfortunately, she’s doing it all herself, without Laffoon’s help.

Lambert then slammed Laffoon, calling the 24-year-old a “sh–ty person” who has “failed” Rocco. She also accused Laffoon of “never, ever, ever” reaching out to check on the toddler.

She also said that she will “never forgive” Laffoon for being an absentee parent.

According to Page Six, Riverside County’s Department of Child Support Services (DCSS) has opened a child support case against Laffoon on behalf of Lamberto. However, DCSS has not yet served him.

“At this time, we may not have enough information to identify or locate the parent order to pay support,” DCSS stated.

Although she wants to explore more treatments for Rocco, Lamberto said her insurance doesn’t cover many options. As a result, she launched a GoFundMe to cover therapy and other specialized needs.

“I’m just so burnt out. It’s nonstop. I don’t even feel like myself anymore,” she emotionally explained. “I’m so just mentally and emotionally exhausted. I can’t tell you how tired I am.”

Lamberto shared that she found out she was pregnant with Laffoon’s child six months after Heche died in a car accident in August 2022.

She previously told the Daily Mail in November 2025 that Laffoon ultimately decided not to go to the hospital on the day Rocco was born. He even refused to sign Rocco’s birth certificate.

Laffoon eventually met Rocco when the child was 2 months old. However, he hasn’t seen the toddler since May 2025.

Lamberto further claimed during her interview with Page Six that Laffoon’s father, Coleman “Coley” Laffoon, told her, “Homer didn’t want any of this. Homer didn’t want a son. Homer didn’t want to be a dad.”

Laffoon is Heche’s eldest son, born from her former marriage to Coley. The late actress also has a son, Atlas Tupper, through her relationship with Canadian actor James Tupper.