Anne Heche 'Not Expected to Survive' Injuries Suffered in Shocking Car Crash

Anne Heche will be taken off life support and isn't expected to survive the injuries sustained in the shocking car crash one week ago. According to Deadline, the actress' friends and closest family have decided to remove the Chicago P.D. and DWTS alum from life support after being informed she is considered brain dead.

"We want to thank everyone for their kind wishes and prayers for Anne's recovery and thank the dedicated staff and wonderful nurses that cared for Anne at the Grossman Burn Center at West Hills hospital," a rep for Heche's family told the outlet. "Unfortunately, due to her accident, Anne Heche suffered a severe anoxic brain injury and remains in a coma, in critical condition. She is not expected to survive. It has long been her choice to donate her organs and she is being kept on life support to determine if any are viable."

The crash that led to this heartbreaking moment could've been far worse given Heche's alleged use of drugs before getting behind the wheel and the blaze caused by the car accident. While no one else was injured in the fire or accident, the home Heche crashed into burned to the ground as firefighters fought it. It took emergency crews over an hour to rescue Heche from the vehicle.

Heche had been hospitalized since the accident, with video from local news capturing her being stretchered from the scene while rousing up from under a sheet. Reports that followed indicated that Heche was seriously injured by the flames, suffered major damage due to smoke inhalation, and was rushed into intensive care in "extreme critical condition." She has been in a coma since her hospitalization.

"She has a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention," a rep for the actress said earlier in the week. The statement from her family and friends revealed she was being kept on life support until the status of her organs can be determined. Police did reveal that narcotics were discovered in Heche's blood at the time of the accident, raising questions about potential charges after her hospitalization.

"Anne had a huge heart and touched everyone she met with her generous spirit. More than her extraordinary talent, she saw spreading kindness and joy as her life's work -especially moving the needle for acceptance of who you love. She will be remembered for her courageous honesty and dearly missed for her light," the statement continued.