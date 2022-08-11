Anne Heche Had Narcotics in Her System During Fiery Crash

Anne Heche was determined to have been under the influence of drugs when she crashed her car into a Los Angeles home last week, leaving her critically ill in a coma. TMZ reported on August 11 that police tested Heche's blood after her admittance to the hospital, and cocaine and possible fentanyl were found in her system.

Sources told the outlet fentanyl is sometimes used as pain medication in hospitals, so further testing and investigation are needed to determine whether it was in her system during the crash. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, Heche is being investigated for felony DUI after drugs were found in her system."Right now, we are investigating this as a felony DUI. That is because her blood draw came back revealing the presence of drugs." Officer Lee of the LAPD told HollywoodLife on August 11.

"The reason that is a felony is that there were injuries to a female inside of the house who had to seek medical treatment when the house was engulfed in flames," Officer Lee said. "Right now, we are concerned about getting her back to a healthy human being. If Anne does not make it and succumbs to her injuries, investigators will continue their investigation to find out what caused the accident. Obviously, there would be no charges filed in that circumstance."

According to TMZ, Heche's current condition is considered "dire," and her health has "not improved since she was admitted to the hospital." In a statement to PEOPLE on August 8, the actress' representative said, "She has a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention. She is in a coma and has not regained consciousness since shortly after the accident."

On August 5, Heche crashed her Mini Cooper into a Los Angeles neighborhood home at high speed. Following the impact, the car and structure caught fire, with Heche trapped inside for several minutes until an LAFD crane could free her vehicle.

According to reports, she was taken to the hospital on a stretcher by paramedics in critical condition. "Anne is in the ICU, she's lucky to be alive," a CNN source said at the time. "She has severe burns and has a long recovery ahead. Her team and her family are still trying to process what led up to the crash."

Heche's oldest son, Homer Laffoon, is reportedly working with doctors to ensure she receives the best care. A source told Entertainment Tonight about Laffoon, "He's being as strong as he can be. Her family is ready to surround her and be there if she wakes up. Everyone is waiting for that to happen."