Anne Heche's Son Receives Great News in Latest Court Ruling

Anne Heche's eldest son has been fighting to be the permanent executor of his mother's estate, and he received some great news in the saga's latest court ruling. Homer Heche Laffoon has been granted his request and appointed him administrator and personal representative of the estate. Per court documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight, "the court finds that sufficient evidence has been provided to grant" Laffoon's request and "is/are appointed [Administrator]/Personal Representative(s) of the Estate."

Previously, Laffoon filed a request to be granted a $800,000 bond, pending full appraisal of Heche's estate. He explained that the complete appraisal was pending due to potential future income from some of his mother's projects, such the posthumous release of her upcoming memoir, which will arrive in January. Notably, Heche's ex, James Tupper, has been fighting called the $800,000 bond request an "inadequate" figure and wanted the court to require Laffoon to post bond of at least $2 million. However, the judge sided with Laffoon, ordering a bond in the $800,000 amount requested.

The judge also stated, "The appraisal of non-cash property in the inventory shall be made by a Probate Referee authorized to serve by the State Controller." The court has since appointed Morris Mainstain as the probate referee. Previously, Tupper had filed documents that claimed approximately $200,000 worth of jewelry was missing from Heche's home following her death, but the judge stated there was "insufficient evidence" to prove this allegation.

Heche, who appeared in NBC's Chicago P.D. as well as the '90s soap opera Another World, died on Aug. 11 at the age of 53. She was involved in a series of car crash incidents on Friday, Aug. 5, the second of which caused a burst of flames that left Heche severely burned. She was admitted to the hospital in critical condition, and sadly never recovered from her injuries.

Authorities determined in the days after the crash that Heche had narcotics in her system at the time of the accident. At the time, a representative for the star announced the tragic loss on behalf of Heche's family and friends. "Today we lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend," the representative stated. "Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy."

"Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact," the statement added. The family's rep also confirmed to PEOPLE that, while Heche was legally dead according to California law, her heart was still beating and she had not been taken off life support in order to allow OneLegacy Foundation enough time to find recipients who will be a match. On Aug. 14 it was announced that organ donor recipients had been identified.