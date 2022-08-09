Anne Heche in Coma Following Frightening Crash

Anne Heche's condition after surviving a car crash in Los Angeles has not improved. On Monday, a representative for the actress said she is in "critical condition" and in a coma. She has not regained consciousness since the accident on Friday.

"She has a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention," Heche's representative told PEOPLE. "She is in a coma and has not regained consciousness since shortly after the accident."

Heche was driving a blue Mini Cooper in the Mar Vista neighborhood of Los Angeles Friday afternoon when she crashed into the garage of an apartment complex, witnesses told TMZ. Residents tried to get her out of the car, but she reversed and sped away. Moments later, she crashed into a home, which was quickly engulfed in flames. Heche was eventually removed from the car and taken to a hospital on a stretcher.

The Six Days Seven Nights star's rep said on Saturday she was in "stable condition." A source close to her told CNN she is "lucky to be alive" and was being treated in the intensive care unit. "She has severe burns and has a long recovery ahead. Her team and her family are still trying to process what led up to the crash," the source said.

Lynne Mishele rented the home Heche crashed into and she was unable to return to the building. Mishele was "extremely fortunate" to survive without injuries, her neighbor Lynne Bernstein said. Mishele's dogs and pet turtle also survived. Her friends launched a GoFundMe account to help, raising over $92,000 in just two days.

Actor James Tupper, who shares son Atlas, 13, with Heche, offered his prayers to Heche. "Thoughts and prayers for this lovely woman, actress, and mother tonight [Heche]... we love you," he wrote on Instagram. "Praying for Anne and your family. Praying she has a full recovery," Patricia Arquette wrote on Tupper's post.

Heche earned an Emmy nomination for starring in the 2004 TV movie Gracie's Choice. She also won a Daytime Emmy in 1991 for Another World. She recently recurred on CBS' All Rise and has a role in The Weeknd's upcoming series The Idol. Her upcoming movie projects include What Remains, Full Ride, Supercell, Chasing Nightmares, and Wake.

Hours before the crash, Heche published a new episode of her Better Together podcast in which she reportedly claimed to have been drinking vodka and "wine chasers" after having a "very bad day." The podcast's producer, Ryan Tillotson, told Entertainment Tonight that allegations she recorded the episode the day of the crash were false. She recorded the episode on Tuesday, Tillotson said. The episode has since been deleted.