Anne Heche's Estate Sued by Woman Whose Home Was Destroyed in Crash

Anne Heche's estate is facing a new legal battle, as it is being sued by the woman living in the home that was destroyed in the late actress' fatal crash. According to PEOPLE, on Nov. 9 attorneys for Lynne Mishele filed documents in the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles County, asking for "at least $2 million" in damages for "negligence," "trespass," and "infliction of emotional distress." Notably, Mishele did not own the home but was renting it from John and Jennifer Durand at the time. The couple previously started a GoFundMe for their tenant, which has brought in over $180,000.

Per the court documents, Mishele "was working from home when she was stunned by the dramatic force of Heche's vehicle slamming through the front wall and driving through the living room, kitchen, home office, and primary room closet before settling into the laundry/storage room of her house." Mishele's lawyers go on to say that "the front end of [Heche's] car, incredibly, came to a halt just feet away from Plaintiff and her pets: two dogs named Bree and Rueben and a tortoise named Marley." They add that "by God's grace, Plaintiff and her three pets barely escaped physical impact from the car crash." The documents then reportedly detail Mishele as being "terrified, severely traumatized, and without a place to live," because of the accident.

Heche, who appeared in NBC's Chicago P.D. as well as the '90s soap opera Another World, died on Aug. 11 at the age of 53. She was involved in a series of car crash incidents on Friday, Aug. 5, the most severe of which was at the Durand's home, causing a burst of flames that left Heche severely burned. She was admitted to the hospital in critical condition, and sadly never recovered from her injuries. Authorities determined in the days after the crash that Heche had narcotics in her system at the time of the accident.

At the time, a representative for the star announced the tragic loss on behalf of Heche's family and friends. "Today we lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend," the representative stated. "Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy."

"Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact," the statement added. The family's rep also confirmed to PEOPLE that, while Heche was legally dead according to California law, her heart was still beating and she had not been taken off life support in order to allow OneLegacy Foundation enough time to find recipients who will be a match. On Aug. 14 it was announced that organ donor recipients had been identified.