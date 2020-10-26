Anne Hathaway Reveals Her Second Child's Name

✖

The Hatha-wait is over! Anne Hathaway revealed the name of her second child, 11 months after he was born. During Monday's episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan, Hathaway said her second son's name is Jack. The actress and husband Adam Shulman are also parents to 4-year-old son Jonathan.

Hathaway stopped by the show to help promote her new movie, a new adaptation of Roald Dahl's The Witches, which was released on HBO Max. The film was made while she was pregnant with Jack. "Now I have a beautiful almost-11-month-old boy, but I was pregnant when I made The Witches, so technically he's all over that performance," she said with a laugh.

She found out she was pregnant just before she started working with costume designer Joanna Johnston, who said she really wanted Hathaway's character to wear outfits with tight waists. Hathaway told Johnston that would not work. "And I had just found out that I was pregnant and I was like, 'Mmm, no. No, I don't think so. No.' And she was like, 'Well, why?' And I was like, 'Eh, you know, I just know myself.' I'm scrambling for a reason," Hathaway told hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. Hathaway and Johnston wound up agreeing that her character would wear "everything loose" in the movie.

Hathaway revealed she was expecting again in July 2019, when she shared a black and white photo of herself wearing a loose-fitting shirt and showing off her baby bump. It was a rare personal post for Hathaway, who usually does not use her Instagram page to share personal news. "All kidding aside, for everyone going through infertility and conception hell, please know it was not a straight line to either of my pregnancies," she wrote at the time. "Sending you extra love."

In her Live interview, Hathaway said Jonathan and Jack are getting along well. "Now Jack's big enough to wrestle with, and that's brought a new element to their relationship that's really cute," she said.

The Witches was directed by Robert Zemeckis and features Hathaway as the Grand High Witch, the same role Anjelica Huston played in the 1990 adaptation of Dahl's novel. Other actors in the film include Octavia Spencer, Stanley Tucci, and Kristin Chenoweth. Chris Rock narrates the film. It was originally intended to hit theaters this month, but Warner Bros. chose to release it on HBO Max due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Witches is still getting a theatrical release in countries without HBO Max. Coincidentally, the 1990 film is available to stream on Netflix.