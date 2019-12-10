Anne Hathaway Possibly Gives Birth to Her Second Child, Spotted With Baby Carrier

Congratulations may be in order for Anne Hathaway and her husband, Adam Shulman. According to the Daily Mail, Hathaway and Shulman were recently spotted with their son, 3-year-old Jonathan, and a baby in tow, leading many to subsequently believe that the actor has given birth.

The publication reported that the family was spotted in Connecticut on Sunday, Dec. 9. Shulman could be seen carrying the bassinet as he walked alongside his wife and son, who all donned cozy ensembles to battle the cold New England weather. Their outing marks the first time that Hathaway has been seen publicly in weeks.

The Daily Mail went on to note that Hathaway was due to attend the premiere for her film Dark Waters on Nov. 13 but that she skipped the event. At the time, she explained to fans on Instagram that there was a “great reason” why she couldn’t make the premiere. Given this time frame, it’s entirely possible that Hathaway skipped the event because she had her hands full with her newborn baby or with the many preparations necessary for the new arrival.

On Nov. 15, Hathaway did share a selfie on Instagram that featured her baby bump. Although, of course, it’s possible that the photo was taken at an earlier date. She captioned the post with a message thanking everyone for all of the birthday wishes she received (her birthday fell on Nov. 12).

“Feeling so much love this birthday week!” she wrote. “I want to thank everyone for the flowers and the books and chocolates and cards and crystals and other incredible goodies and most importantly I want to thank God for giving me a good hair day. It was so, so appreciated #37.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anne Hathaway (@annehathaway) on Nov 15, 2019 at 9:23am PST

Hathaway first revealed that she was expecting her second child in July. On Instagram, the Princess Diaries actor showed off her growing baby bump, which she jokingly told fans was “not for a movie.”

“All kidding aside, for everyone going through infertility and conception hell, please know it was not a straight line to either of my pregnancies. Sending you extra love,” the star wrote in her caption.

It should be noted that Hathaway has not yet confirmed that she has welcomed her second child, even though the Daily Mail‘s report is a big indication that she is now a mom of two. So, fans will have to wait a bit longer for the star to officially confirm the news herself.