Anne Hathaway Reveals Sex of Second Child With Husband Adam Shulman

Anne Hathaway is the proud mother of another baby boy! After welcoming a second baby in private with husband Adam Shulman in late 2019, the Colossal actress revealed the sex of her youngest to an attendee of the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards on Sunday, a witness revealed to Us Weekly Wednesday.

“This is him,” Hathaway said, showing a photo of the newborn wrapped in a blanket on her phone to someone, according to the insider. “Oh, he’s so cute!” the confidante responded.

Hathaway has yet to officially announce the birth of her son, but was spotted in December carrying a newborn while walking with her husband of seven years and their 3-year-old son, Jonathan.

The Hustle actress previously announced she was pregnant in July on Instagram, sharing a photo of her baby bump in the mirror. “It’s not for a movie. #2,” she wrote. “All kidding aside, for everyone going through infertility and conception hell, please know it was not a straight line to either of my pregnancies. Sending you extra love.”

In her 2017 ELLE cover story, Hathaway opened up about her work as a UN Goodwill Ambassador advocating for paid parental leave in the U.S., which she became passionate about when she was newly postpartum with her first son.

“When Johnny was a week old and I was holding him and I was in the ninth level of ecstasy, I just all of a sudden thought,’ Mommy guilt is invented nonsense,’” Hathaway told the magazine. “We’re encouraged to judge each other, but we should be turning our focus to the people and institutions who should be supporting us and currently aren’t.”

Actress Emily Blunt, who is Hathaway’s close friend, told the magazine that being with Shulman has allowed her friend to shed a lot of the insecurities and feelings of judgment that previously weighed her down.

“Being with the right person has been a major part of her growth, but I don’t think she cares as much anymore,” she said. “That’s something both of us feel now: Who f—ing cares? You get to a point where the stuff that you used to sweat just doesn’t matter. It’s a great place to be.”

Photo credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty