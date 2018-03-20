Anna Wintour Finally Spotted Without Her Signature Sunglasses

The woman who has ran Vogue for the past 30 years was seen sans her signature black Chanel sunglasses, something she rarely goes without, even while indoors. Anna Wintour was spotted naked-faced walking across the street in New York City on Monday.

See the photos of Wintour without her glasses here.

The 68-year-old removed her glasses while seemingly trying to figure out where she was going.

Wintour, who has been the editor-in-chief of Vogue since 1988 and is now the artistic director for Condé Nast, Vogue‘s publisher, was her usual impeccably-dressed self while out and about earlier this week.

She wore a watercolor floral print dress layered with a mixed-medium colorblock coat with burgundy snakeskin accents at the cuffs. She added a red scarf and those black sunglasses, which she held in her hand along with her phone.

The fashion editor also rocked her signature brown bob as well as a gem necklace.

Wintour was last spotted out earlier this month at the Ellie Awards, where she enjoyed dinner with Vanity Fair editor-in-chief Radhkia Jones. Vogue was nominated for feature photographer, website and video at the awards, which honor print and digital publications “that consistently demonstrate superior execution of editorial objectives, innovative techniques, noteworthy enterprise and imaginative design.”

Even though Wintour was seen rubbing elbows with high-profile publishing juggernauts at the event, March has been a relatively low-profile month for the fashion icon after the very busy Fashion Month-filled February.

At the end of February, she attended the launch of an exhibition on religious fashion at a formal Papal residence in Rome. She joined designer Donatella Versace at the event, which was hosted by the Vatican’s culture minister.

Last year, Condé Nast announced it would shutter its print edition of Teen Vogue while continuing to cut dozens of jobs.

The publisher also announced it will decrease the frequency of GQ, Glamour, Allure and Architectural Digest (from 12 to 11 issues per year), as well as Bon Apetit (from 11 to 10) and W and Condé Nast Traveler (from 10 to 8). Vogue, Vanity Fair, Wired, Brides and The New Yorker will not alter their publishing schedules.

The news came after Teen Vogue had already reduced its frequency to quarterly in 2017 (down from nine issues last year). But a source said that Teen Vogue‘s digital business is growing and will continue to expand under Phil Picardi, digital editorial director at Teen Vogue and Allure, according to Variety.