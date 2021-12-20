Anna Marie Tendler Shades Ex-Husband John Mulaney Following Baby Boy’s Arrival

Artist Anna Marie Tendler appeared to shade her ex-husband, comedian John Mulaney, with a new Instagram post on Sunday that may have referenced his new baby boy with actress Olivia Munn. Tendler included the title of Lana Del Rey’s 2019 hit “Norman F—ing Rockwell” in the caption of her first post since late November. Munn and Mulaney welcomed their first child together before Thanksgiving, although the news didn’t surface until this past weekend.

Tendler’s post was as artistic as her other photos, showing her sitting in front of a mirror and wearing a long, flowing dress. Many of her followers picked up that the caption was a reference to Del Rey’s song, in which the singer addresses a “man child.”

“You f—ed me so good that I almost said, ‘I love you,’” Del Rey sings. “You’re fun and you’re wild. But you don’t know the half of the s— that you put me through. Your poetry’s bad and you blame the news. But I can’t change that and I can’t change your mood.” Later on, Del Rey sings, “You’re just a man. It’s just what you do. Your head in your hands, as you color me blue,”

Tendler and Mulaney married in 2014 and Mulaney announced their split in May. In July, Mulaney officially filed for divorce. After Mulaney announced his plans to file, Tendler said she was “heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage,” adding, “I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery.”

Mulaney was quickly linked to Munn. In September, Mulaney confirmed she was pregnant during an episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers. “I got into this relationship that’s been really beautiful with someone incredible and we’re having a baby together. I was nervous when I was about to say the news,” Mulaney told Meyers at the time.

On Saturday, a source told Us Weekly their baby was born “just before Thanksgiving.” Another source previously said Munn was not planning to “settle down in a conventual way” with Mulaney. “John is much more of a work in progress than Olivia, but Olivia needed this change to her life,” an insider told the magazine. “It’s been a rough last several years for her where she was stuck in a rut. This changes things up and gives her something to focus on beyond her career and social life.”