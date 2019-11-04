Anna Faris Possibly Engaged, Spotted Wearing Massive Ring

Mom star Anna Faris appears to be ready to get married a third time. The actress was spotted wearing a big ring on her left hand, hinting that boyfriend Michael Barrett, a cinematographer, may have popped the question. Faris was previously married to actors Ben Indra and Chris Pratt (2009-2017), with whom she shares son Jack, 7.

Anna Faris Appears to be Engaged After Showing Off Massive Ring https://t.co/cb7fpuFMWM pic.twitter.com/Dal2z94SJR — Distinct Today (@DistinctToday) November 4, 2019

On Monday, TMZ published photos of Faris running errands on Sunday in Los Angeles, with the 42-year-old clearly wearing a new ring on her left ring finger.

Faris and Barrett started dating about two years ago.

Faris’ engagement is a bit of a surprise. In April, she appeared on the Divorce Sucks! podcast with Laura Wasser and hinted that she might not get married again.

“I will say, I believe in love and monogamy, and I believe in the commitment… with a relationship,” Faris told Wasser. “But I do struggle — having gone through it a couple of times now, Laura — with the idea of our legal system.”

Faris continued, “I struggle with that on kind of a feminist level… There’s a lot there, you can’t just…”

“Throw that out there?” Wasser asked.

Faris later joked she is “not crazy about weddings unless I get to be, like, the super obnoxious person who doesn’t have to be a bridesmaid.”

Faris was married to Indra from 2004 to 2008, and Pratt from 2017. Their divorce was finalized in October 2018. Pratt later married Katherine Schwarzenegger in June.

Barrett is a veteran cinematographer with an American Society of Cinematographers Award for the CSI/CSI: Miami crossover episode “Cross-Jurisdictions.” His film credits include Ted, Ted 2, Kiss Kiss Bang Bang and the Supergirl pilot. He was behind the camera on Faris’ 2018 remake of Overboard and shot John Travolta’s Gotti.

As for Faris, she now stars on CBS’ Mom, opposite Allison Janney. After negotiating major salary increases, the show was renewed for Seasons 7 and 8 in February 2019. In an interview with PopCulture.com, Faris called the show “truly the best job,” adding, “I love being able to perform in front of a live audience.”

“I wish I could tell you what was going to happen. I learned back in Season 1; I asked Chuck Lorre, ‘Can you tell me where are we going?’ and he said, ‘Well, you can ask me anything, but I’m not going to tell you,’” Faris told us when asked about the show’s new season. “So, I don’t know what this season has in store for our characters, but we have brilliant writers, and I love doing it. I feel so fortunate.”

Photo credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images