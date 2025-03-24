Anna Faris Doing ‘Really Well’ After Losing Home in L.A. Fires (Exclusive)

Anna Faris is feeling “really fortunate” after her family’s home was one of the thousands that was destroyed in the deadly wildfires that devastated Los Angeles in January.

The House Bunny actress opened up to PopCulture.com about how her family has been handling the aftermath of the tragedy as part of her partnership with Scrubbing Bubbles, calling it a “pretty surreal” experience to think about even now.

“I feel really fortunate that we’re all fine — that we’re more than fine,” said Faris, who shares son Jack, 12, with ex-husband Chris Pratt and is stepmom to husband Michael Barrett’s two children. “We’re doing really well. …I’m really proud of the way that my stepkids and my son have been handling it,

“I’m really grateful for all the support,” the Scary Movie star continued, noting that there is still “a lot of loss” in her neighborhood and community and that the recovery process for everyone is “ongoing.”

Faris also feels “really lucky” to have the distraction of work at the moment, having been filming for her upcoming comedy Spa Weekend alongside Isla Fisher and Leslie Mann in recent weeks. “I just go into work, I get to hug my gorgeous co-stars, and we laugh all day long,” she gushed, joking, “[We’re] going to be so annoying doing press for it because we’re all going to be like, ‘No, we really were best friends.’”

She continued, “I think we all feel really grateful for the opportunity that probably — not to age us or whatever — but I bet in our 20s we wouldn’t have had the same amount of gratitude, I think, for new friendships and a great working opportunity. And we fantasize about a sequel. So we’ll see.”

Faris also had a blast working on her new campaign with Scrubbing Bubbles showcasing its latest product, Scrubbing Bubbles Easy Clean. As a self-described “really messy person,” Faris wowed both herself and some unsuspecting participants in a new campaign video as she donned a red wig to embrace her new corporate persona in an interview for “The Easiest Job in the World.”

Faris may have been in disguise, but she joked that “maybe 30 seconds in” people started to recognize her. “My voice is pretty recognizable, even if I try to disguise it,” she confessed. “When I would ask people, ‘Have you ever used a bathroom?’ Internally I was like, ‘Just don’t say anything. Just stare.’”

Demonstrating the products in a test bathroom with the confused participants was “so fun,” Faris added: “We would clean bathrooms together, which is a great way to get to know strangers. And the product is so effective that every time we would clean the bathroom, the participants would be like, ‘Wow, that did work really well.’ And I would be like, ‘Wow, look how well that worked.’”

When it came time for the big reveal that their job interview was actually part of a Scrubbing Bubbles commercial, Faris recalled, “We would have our Scrubbing Bubbles mascot come out and we would hug and confetti would fall, and each time the confetti would fall, I would get all freaked out too. Like, ‘Oh my gosh!’”