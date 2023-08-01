Chris Pratt Shares Rare Photo With Son Jack as They Visit Dodger Stadium

Chris Pratt is celebrating a day at Dodger Stadium with son Jack! The Guardians of the Galaxy actor, 44, shared a rare photo of his 10-year-old son, whom he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris, as the two spent time together at the Los Angeles Dodgers game, posing together in matching jerseys featuring their last name on the back.

"What a day! Jack and I got to hit the mound together, eat our bodyweight in Dodger Dogs and delivered the game opening announcement!" Pratt captioned his post of photos from the day. "Thank you @claytonkershaw for asking me to throw yesterday's pitch for faith and family day, what an honor! Let's go Dodgers!" The Jurassic World actor is also dad to daughters Lyla, 2, and Eloise, 14 months, with wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, 33.

Pratt has come under fire in the past for what fans perceived as biased treatment toward his two daughters, having penned a birthday message to his wife in November 2021, thanking the daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger for their "gorgeous healthy daughter." The message was deemed insensitive, as Jack faced health issues after being born prematurely, but Pratt insisted in a June 2022 profile with Men's Health that he meant nothing of the sort.

"I said something like, 'Find someone who looks at you the way my wife looks at me,'" he told the magazine at the time. "And then I gave her some s- in the thing and said, 'But I love you. I'm so thankful for my wife-she gave me a beautiful, healthy daughter.' And then a bunch of articles came out and said, 'That's so cringeworthy. I can't believe Chris Pratt would thank her for a healthy daughter when his first child was born premature. That's such a dig at his ex-wife.'"

Pratt recalled, "And I'm like, That is f-ed up. My son's gonna read that one day. He's 9. And it's etched in digital stone. It really f-ing bothered me, dude. I cried about it. I was like, I hate that these blessings in my life are – to the people close to me – a real burden." The Parks and Recreation actor also noted he was confused about the anger he faced from people online. "You don't ever wanna get caught complaining or anything," he said. " 'Cause I have so many blessings. I consider everything a blessing truly in my life." Despite that, Pratt said he wondered, "Why are they coming after me?"