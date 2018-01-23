Ann Curry Says 'I Did Not Have A Button In My Office' At ‘Today’

It seems not all offices at NBC's Today were equipped with a hidden lock button.

Fomer Today co-host Ann Curry, who has been doing the talk show rounds to promote her new PBS show We'll Meet Again, paid a visit to The View Tuesday and answered some questions about her former colleague Matt Lauer.

"You were the victim of quite a bit of abuse, if it was not sexual, it was a nasty behavior toward you… And you said you became inured to it," Joy Behar said to Curry.

"Places where we work can be a little bit like a Hall of Mirrors," Curry said. "All of a sudden, things you would never imagine that you would accept or tolerate, you start to get used to and say, 'This is what I need to do to carry the ball forward.' "

Curry, who has steered away from commenting on Lauer's firing and sexual misconduct allegations directly because of a non-disclosure agreement according to Page Six, continued by steering the conversation toward awareness of victims of harassment and abuse.

"Women all across this country, in all kinds of industries are doing that," she said, but are finally saying "enough is enough." Conversation should focus on the victims.

Behar brought the conversation back to Lauer saying, "in a way you are a victim... Let me ask you – just nod if it's true – Did he have a button in his office?"

"This is the allegation that he had a button in his office, that a girl was in the office and he could lock her into the office. Am I right or wrong?" Behar continued.

Curry responded by saying she couldn't confirm by her personal experience.

"Did you have a button in your office?" Behar pressed. "I did not have a button in my office," Curry responded.

"Okay – that's the answer!" Behar told viewers.

According to AOL, Curry spoke about Lauer's firing Monday on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert saying, "I think that we're not really done fixing the problem. We are a long way from fixing the problem."

"It's more than a conversation. It's about action and it's about not just telling people they can't do certain things. It's about changing the dynamic, the power balance within companies so that women are not seen as people who could never rise to the top. Once we figure that out, we might have a chance to figure this out," she said.