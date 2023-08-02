Angus Cloud's 'Euphoria' Co-Star Maude Apatow Reacts to His Passing

Euphoria actor Angus Cloud passed away this week, and many of his costars have been sharing tributes to. their late castmate. Reacting to the tragic news, Maude Apatow shared some photos of Cloud in an Instagram post and penned a heartfelt tribute. Angus was the funniest person ever," she began.

"I would get so excited to see on the schedule that we would be working together because I knew we'd have the best day, laughing so hard," Apatow continued. "He was the sweetest and made everyone around him so happy. He was just the best. Words can't really capture how magical of a person he was. My heart is broken." She then added, "Angus, getting to know and work with you was one of the greatest joys and blessings of my life. I will love you forever."

Cloud's family announced his death on Monday, with TMZ noting that he died at his family home in Oakland, California. He was 25 years old. No cause of death was immediately shared, but it has been reported that Cloud's mother called 911 about a "possible overdose," ahead of his death.

In Euphoria, Cloud played fan-favorite character Fezco, a local drug dealer with a heart of gold. He landed the role after the series' casting director Jennifer Venditti saw him working at Woodland restaurant close to Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. He initially believed she was attempting to scam him, but he eventually landed the role and portrayed Fezco through the first two seasons of the HBO drama.

Cloud was born in Oakland, California in 1998. Though he was raised in the Bay Area, the majority of his family lived in Ireland. The oldest of four: Cloud is survived by a younger brother and twin sisters. Notably, Cloud attended the School of Production Design at Oakland School for the Arts, where he was classmates with Zendaya, whom he'd go on to star alongside in Euphoria.

In addition to his hit role in Euphoria, Cloud also starred in the 2021 dramedy North Hollywood, and opposite actors such as Halle Bailey and John Malkovich in The Line, which debuted at the Tribeca Film Festival in June. He will also be posthumously featured in two in-production films. The first is an Untitled Universal Monsters film that is helmed by Scream directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett. The second is Freaky Tales, a drama film written and directed by Captain Marvel filmmaking team of Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck.