SAG Awards 2020: Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s Backstage Reunion Stirred up Fans’ Feelings

The reunion fans have longed for what finally happened on Sunday night when Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston, who were married from 2000 to 2005, met backstage at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. Although the two have often been seen at the same awards shows, even attending the Golden Globes earlier this month, this was one of their rare reunions before cameras. Both won awards Sunday as well.

After Pitt won his award for his supporting role in Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, the former couple was spotted smiling backstage. When Aniston picked up her award for The Morning Show, Pitt was caught on video watching Aniston’s acceptance speech on a television backstage.

Fans at home were emotional after seeing photos of Pitt and Aniston’s reunion.

“The continuing joys of this awards season are the reaction shots of Jennifer Aniston every time Brad Pitt wins an award,” one wrote.

“They are friends. And that’s a good thing,” one fan tweeted. “(Still visually stunning together, though..).”

“Love these two so much,” another chimed in.

During his SAG Awards acceptance speech, Pitt joked about his lack of luck with marriage.

“I’ve got to add this to my Tinder profile,” he began his speech. “Thank you my brothers, my sisters. This means so much, more than I can possibly fathom. I want you to know I watch everything. I watch you all and the work has been mesmerizing.”

Pitt later reflected on his craft. “I love this community so much,” he added. “I met so many amazing people along the way. We know pain. We know loneliness. We bring that to the screen. We know moments of grace. We know moments of wisdom. We bring that to the screen. God damn, I think that’s a worthy endeavor.”

Pitt and Aniston have been seen at the same awards shows this month as long as both movie and television performances are involved thanks to Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and The Morning Show. They were both at the Golden Globes earlier this month, and Pitt won for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

“I’ll run into Jen,” Pitt told Entertainment Tonight on the Golden Globes red carpet. “She’s a good friend.”

