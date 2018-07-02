Andy Dick Charged With Sexual Battery After Allegedly Groping Stranger on Sidewalk

Andy Dick is facing charges after he allegedly groped a woman on the sidewalk.

Actor Andy Dick, 52, has been charged with misdemeanor sexual battery and misdemeanor simple battery after he allegedly groped a woman on a Los Angeles sidewalk, according to TMZ.

Law enforcement sources told the publication that the charges stem from an April incident during which a woman reported that Dick had groped her backside twice as he walked past her on the sidewalk. She also alleged that the comedian had made lewd comments towards her.

The charges are just the latest in a string of sexualized incidents for the actor and comedian, who is best known for his eccentric and controversial behavior. In October 2017, the 52-year-old was let go from his role on independent feature film Raising Buchanan after he was accused of groping people’s genitals, unwanted kissing and licking, and sexually propositioning at least four people involved with the production. When speaking to The Hollywood Reporter shortly after, he admitted to kissing and licking people as well as propositioning them, but denied groping anyone.

“I didn’t grope anybody. I might have kissed somebody on the cheek to say goodbye and then licked them. That’s my thing — I licked Carrie Fisher at a roast. It’s me being funny. I’m not trying to sexually harass people,” he said, adding “”I didn’t grab anybody’s genitals. Of course I’m going to proposition people. I’m single, depressed, lonely and trying to get a date. They can just say no, and they probably did and then I was done.”

“I don’t grope people anymore. I don’t expose myself anymore. I do understand that the temperature in the world right now is delicate,” he said, claiming that the “temperature” on set became too sensitive when he brought up the Harvey Weinstein scandal. “They were so incensed by what I was saying. People are so sensitive.”

The Raising Buchanan incident was not the only one, as TMZ reports that Dick has threatened to lick and grope one of their photographers before.

In February, Dick’s wife, Lena Sved, claimed that her husband’s behavior was spiraling out of control, leading to her filing for a temporary restraining order against the comedic actor, which she was granted.

Court documents claimed that Dick had a “cyclical drinking pattern” where he would get “blackout drunk.” Sved also claimed in the document that Dick was involved in two incidents with their son, Jacob. During one incident, Jacob reportedly had to lock Dick out of the house because he was intoxicated, though the comedian broke two windows to get inside. During another incident, he allegedly screamed and cursed at Jacob, broke dishes, and flipped over a table.

Dick has not yet commented on the latest charges.