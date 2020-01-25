Andy Dick Breaks Down After Man Reportedly Shoots Himself Inside His Art Studio

Andy Dick appears to be distraught after a tragedy unfolded at his art gallery. According to TMZ, a man walked into the actor’s gallery in downtown Los Angeles this past Monday around midnight. Witnesses have said that the man was waving a gun outside prior to entering.

After the man entered, he fired one shot, shooting himself in the head. It’s unclear if this was a purposeful act, or happened on accident.

Videos by PopCulture.com

It’s also unclear if Dick, who was working while the incident happened, witnessed the shooting directly. However, he appeared to be visibly shaken up in the wake of the occurrence. While the victim is reportedly on life support, Dick hasn’t officially commented on the matter at this time.

Dick was last in the news in October when he got into an altercation with an Uber Eats driver. In the video footage of the incident, Dick and the delivery driver appear to be arguing, when a third person comes up behind the comedian before body-slamming him into the sidewalk.

This came in the wake of Dick being charged with sexual battery after a different incident in 2018 where he was accused of touching a woman on the sidewalk twice. He’s since pleaded not guilty to the charges but could face up to 180 days in jail if convicted.

That same month, old footage of the controversial figure resurfaced from a 2007 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live where he repeatedly groped Ivanka Trump in her pre-White House days. Despite repeatedly being told to stop by Kimmel, Dick was eventually dragged off by security.

In 2017, Dick spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about his long, sordid history of inappropriate behavior and general misconduct.

“My middle name is ‘misconduct,’” Dick joked, before admitting he no longer freely groped and licked people. “I don’t grope people anymore. I don’t expose myself anymore. I do understand that the temperature in the world right now is delicate.”

“I didn’t grope anybody,” he repeated later in the interview. “I might have kissed somebody on the cheek to say goodbye and then licked them. That’s my thing — I licked Carrie Fisher at a roast. It’s me being funny. I’m not trying to sexually harass people. I didn’t grab anybody’s genitals. Of course, I’m going to proposition people. I’m single, depressed, lonely and trying to get a date. They can just say no, and they probably did and then I was done.”