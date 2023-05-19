Andy Cohen Poses Nude for Skin Cancer Awareness

Bravo honcho Andy Cohen has partnered with EltaMD for a naked photo shoot to promote skin cancer screenings and prevention. For the campaign, Cohen stripped down for a racy photo shoot in New York City. The 54-year-old covered himself in EltaMD sunscreen — in his birthday suit in the middle of Midtown Manhattan. The photo comes nearly 30 years after Cohen posed nude in 1994 for an early-morning shoot in the buff with the famed lions outside of the New York Public Library. Both pictures were captured by photographer Spencer Tunick.

The Housewives creator shared the images on Instagram, captioning the pictures: "Thirty years ago, I posed for photographer @spencertunick (swipe for that image). And I did it again…May is #SkinCancerAwareness Month and I'm partnering with @eltamdskincare to remind you all to wear sunscreen and #GetNaked… for a skin check with your dermatologist."

Cohen was diagnosed with melanoma, a form of skin cancer, in 2016 after his friend, daytime talk show host Kelly Ripa, noticed a black dot on his lip and told him to see a dermatologist.

Of the ordeal, he explained, "It really taught me because I am tanorexic. I love the sun, I really do," during an appearance on Live with Kelly. "But just be careful. And I, of course, never thought that that kind of thing would happen to me and it will change my relationship to the sun."

Other celebrities have come forward with their own stories of skin cancer. In October 2022, Khloe Kardashian revealed that she had been diagnosed with melanoma after visiting her dermatologist about a 'zit'. She wrote in an Instagram post: 'After noticing a small bump on my face and assuming it was something as minor as a zit, I decided to get it biopsied, seven months after realizing it was not budging…" The Good American founder underwent surgery. The ordeal will be chronicled in the upcoming third season of Hulu's The Kardashians.