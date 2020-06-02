Andy Cohen Emotionally Reveals He Rehomed Dog Wacha After an 'Incident' Raised Concerns for Son Benjamin

Andy Cohen made the difficult decision to rehome his beloved dog of nearly seven years after an "incident" with Wacha that had experts fearing a "catastrophic" outcome for both Cohen's 1-year-old son, Benjamin, as well as the rescue pup. The Watch What Happens Live star shared the news Saturday alongside a video of himself with the beagle-foxhound mix, saying he didn't take the decision to find Wacha a new home lightly.

Saying he had put off sharing the news as long as possible, Cohen wrote, "As you may know, Wacha is my first baby, my beautiful rescue puppy. He is my pride and joy. When he came into my life, my world changed.Over the nearly seven years that I've been blessed to have Wacha in my life, we have worked to address some occasional random signs of aggression. No effort was spared in the attempt to help Wacha feel adjusted."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andy Cohen (@bravoandy) on May 29, 2020 at 2:04pm PDT

The TV personality added that after "an incident a few months ago," he consulted "numerous professionals" who suggested he find Wacha a new home. "Keeping him here could be catastrophic for Ben and worse for Wacha," he wrote. Wacha has luckily found a better forever home with his "second family" in the location he stayed "every single time [Cohen] went out of town." Now readjusting with his new location, Cohen wrote the dog is "thriving."

Making the choice to find a new home for Wacha was challlenging. "We still see each other, but a piece of my heart is gone. I miss his weight on top of me first thing in the morning. I miss him waiting for me in front of the shower. And I miss the sound of his paws on the floor when I come home," Cohen wrote. "I am not the same person I was when I got him. My dog changed me. He opened me up to love…to caring…and ultimately to having a family."

"When I think of him—let's be honest, when don't I think of him—it's with the clarity that we were meant to come into each other's lives exactly when we did, and that he's happy, which gives me peace of mind," Cohen concluded. "We did rescue each other. Thank you, Wacha."