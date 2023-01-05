Andy Cohen Appears on Ryan Seacrest's Radio Show Amid Feud Rumors

Andy Cohen and Ryan Seacrest are shutting down rumors of their feud following the drama surrounding their respective New Year's Eve broadcasts. The Bravo personality called into On Air With Ryan Seacrest Thursday to clear the air after Seacrest previously claimed Cohen had snubbed him.

"I didn't know where we stood, Ryan!" the Watch What Happens Live host said, referencing his reality television empire as he added, "I got to tell you something, I like watching people fight. I don't like fighting with people." Seacrest agreed there was no bad blood between the two, responding, "That's the funny thing is that we're not."

The two hosts reminded people that they had been friends for at least 15 years as Cohen joked that all the drama was the fault of his CNN New Year's Eve Live co-host Anderson Cooper. "This is really an Anderson thing," he said. "I called Anderson and yelled at him on the radio yesterday. I was on my radio show yesterday and I said, 'You know, Anderson, typically what I remember is when we're standing there and one of us sees Ryan behind us – because you're on stage right behind us-one of us will nudge the other and say, 'Hey, there's Seacrest. Look there's Ryan,' so the other one can make note and give a wave and I said, 'This year you did not do that!'"

Seacrest added that he and Cohen had even been texting that day about the warm weather on New Year's Eve, as he assured, "I love both you guys and happy New Year. We should definitely toast each other next year after the shows."

Earlier in the week, Seacrest told his Live With Kelly and Ryan co-host Kelly Ripa that Cohen hadn't said hello to him on New Year's Eve, even though the Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve stage was located right next to CNN's New Year's Live in Times Square. "When I was not working, I was trying to get their attention," he said Tuesday. "I just wanted to wave and say hi, you know, they have a great show."

"Anderson, the best, he turns around and says, 'Have a good show,'" Seacrest continued. "Class. Class! Andy did not turn around." Ripa clarified on the show that Cohen was "trying to get your attention" but that the two had just missed each other. "Really? I'm like, 'It's me! Guys, it's me! Put me in your shot! Put me in your background!'" Seacrest joked. "'Cause, you know, honestly, we're all in it together. We're within 10 feet of each other doing the shows."