Andy Cohen Reacts to Ryan Seacrest's Claim He Ignored Him During New Year's Eve Broadcasts

Despite the drunken hiccups from last year's New Year's Eve celebration, Andy Cohen returned for this year's festivities alongside Anderson Cooper for CNN, and it was just as eventful. But after the clock struck midnight, not everyone walked into 2023 happy with the Bravo honcho. American Idol host Ryan Seacrest claimed that he was ignored by the Housewives boss. But Cohen doesn't recall their interaction, or lack thereof, the same way. He used his Sirius XM show to tell his side of the story. Despite the two being in arms length of one another as Seacrest hosted the ABC special, Cohen says he didn't even see him. But his co-host Cooper did, with viewers noting he waved to the reality singing competition host and mouthed "have a good show."

"I didn't see him," said Cohen on Andy Cohen Live. "I don't even know what I, I didn't see Anderson turn around and wave. Usually what Anderson will do, and I should, I should call him back and ask him about this, frankly. But I think he'll yell at me if I do… usually if he's waving at Ryan, he'll say to me, 'Hey, there's Ryan.' You know what I mean? Yeah. And then I'll turn around and wave or I'll say, 'There's Ryan,' but he didn't do that."

Cohen was so adamant about the ordeal that he phoned Cooper live on the air. "Oh, you're gonna get me involved in a thing with Seacrest," Cooper said to Cohen. "Yeah, yeah, yeah," Cohen shot back. "This is a you and I thing because he said on the show that you very politely turned around and waved to him and mouthed to him have a good show and that I didn't turn around."

"Right," Cooper answered. "Or Happy New Year or something." Cohen replied: "Okay, fine. And I, and, and my point is that what the point I was just making on the show was usually if one of us sees Ryan and turns around and waves, we'll say to the other, 'Oh, there's Seacrest.' So I'm saying, you didn't say that to me this year."