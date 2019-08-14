‘America’s Got Talent’: Simon Cowell Reveals 20-Pound Weight Loss During Quarter Final Red Carpet

America’s Got Talent judge Simon Cowell recently stepped out for the show’s quarter final red carpet event, and revealed a major 20-pound weight loss. In the new photos, Cowell is noticeably trimmed down and more muscular. He also flashed his pearly whites while delivering smiles to the cameras. Additionally, Cowell is looking fashionable as ever, donning a light gray long-sleeved sweater and a pair of dark gray dress pants with brown dress shoes.

Cowell’s desire to change his diet and get in better shape began in 2017, after he suffered a fall at his home due to losing consciousness, per Prevention.

“Sometimes we get a reminder that we’re not invincible and this was certainly mine. It was a huge shock,” he told The Sun shortly after the frightening incident. “They think I fainted because I had low blood pressure and so I have got to really take good care of myself to sort that out. After all, I am a dad and have more responsibility than ever.”

To help himself get in better shape, Cowell has to cut out a lot of stuff that he loved to eat. “That’s all I’ve eaten all my life. I love jam tarts, hamburgers, spaghetti Bolognese,” he said, admitting that he had to start cutting things out.

“I cut out a lot of the stuff I shouldn’t have been eating and that was primarily meat, dairy, wheat, sugar — those were the four main things,” Cowell went on to share, explained that he’s trying to go vegan but is not quite all the way there yet. “I can eat fish, but this year I will go the whole way.”

This year, he shared about his food allergies that he didn’t even know he had, telling Extra TV, “I went to see this guy who’s very well-known. And he said to me, after doing some blood work, ‘You can’t have red meat, dairy, sugar, bread or gluten,’”

When he asked his new health expert if he could still have alcohol, the answer was not exactly what he wanted to hear, but he accepted it. “He said, ‘maybe not quite as much as you had before.’ And I did it and I stuck to it and it’s easy,” Cowell shared.

Finally, the former American Idol judge shared that he family has been on-board with his new healthy lifestyle, saying, “If I’m sitting there and I’ve got a bowl of vegetables in front of me, she’s not going to sit there and eat a pizza in front of me. That would be cruel. She’s kind of gone the same way as me.”

