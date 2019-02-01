‘America’s Got Talent’ Judge Heidi Klum Snuggles up With Fiance Tom Kaulitz in Intimate Shot

Heidi Klum is spending some quality cuddling time with her fiancé Tom Kaulitz.

This week, the America’s Got Talent judge, 45, shared a sweet photo of herself and Kaulitz, 29, watching the Bremen vs. Frankfurt soccer game on TV while drinking what looks like toasty beverages in bed.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Bremen gegen Frankfurt,” Klum captioned the photo, noting the face-off in her native German.

Bremen gegen Frankfurt ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/coFdto04R8 — Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) January 26, 2019

The supermodel and Tokio Motel musician announced they had gotten engaged on Christmas Eve after nine months of dating, sharing a photo of her stunning diamond ring alongside the guitarist’s face with the caption, “I SAID YES!”

Kaulitz made sure to include Klum’s children — daughters Lou, 9, and Leni, 14, and sons Johan, 12, and Henry, 13, in the proposal plan, a friend close to the model told PEOPLE after the couple announced their big news.

“They went to Mexico before their engagement, around Thanksgiving, and that’s when he started talking to the kids about his plans in secret and it was so hard for them to not tell anyone. They were so excited and happy for their mom,” the friend explained.

“So Tom and the kids together worked on making a breakfast tray for Heidi that had coffee, flowers, and a ring box,” they continued of the engagement. “It was important for Tom to have the kids included in the whole thing, so they all brought the tray up to Heidi’s room and surprised her with breakfast in bed and then he proposed.”

The two may have dated for less than a year before getting engaged, but their connection was instant.

“Heidi and Tom met through Germany’s Next Top Model,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “There was some connection through the show. He’s German [too], so it’s been fun and easy for Heidi. Tom is a breath of fresh air for her. They fell into an easy rhythm quickly.”

Three months prior to their engagement, Klum had shot down rumors that the two were engaged after sporting a massive diamond ring on the red carpet.

“I don’t know why everyone keeps saying that. Everyone is asking me,” Klum told PEOPLE at the time. “When you do what I do, you wear a lot of fashion. A lot of jewelry. I always look for something that goes with the outfit. So, I wear big rings. There is nothing more to it than that.”

That same month, she gushed to Us Weekly about her new beau, calling him, “the kindest, sweetest, most caring, loving person.”

“I feel so lucky,” she continued. “I don’t know when I was this happy the last time in my life. I mean, I am with my children, but with, you know, a man. He’s absolutely wonderful.”

Prior to her relationship with Kaulitz, the Project Runway alum was married to singer Seal from 2005 to 2014 and Rick Pipino from 1997 to 2002.

Photo credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic