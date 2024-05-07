Kim Kardashian Wore an Unbelievably Tight Corset to the 2024 Met Gala

Kim Kardashian crammed herself into a tight corset for the 2024 Met Gala. The 43-year-old reality star wore a sheer dress with a lace train, and tied it all togethe witha sliver corset that cinched shockingly tight around her waist. Commenters thought that the outfit looked painful to wear.

This year's Met Gala theme was "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion," which might explain why Kardashian went for a corset. According to a report by PEOPLE, her dress was Margiela by John Galliano. Her outfit included floral and leafy accents, and the colors matched her white-blonde hair. All in all, commenters thought Kardashian had gone bold enough to suit the theme, although they were split on the painful corset and the message it was meant to send.

(Photo: Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images)

"She looks like she is about to pass out," wrote one person on X. Another added: "She just looks ridiculous. Did she think the theme was torturing yourself? And what's with the old sweater?" One person watching the event live even joked: "I cant wait for someone to interview Kim so I can watch her trailer y to take enough air into her diaphragm to say a sentence.

Criticism wasn't just constrained to Kardashian, as fans at home thought that many stars struggled with the theme of this year. In general, viewers complained that the prompt was too vague and did not inspire bold, unconventional costumes as the gala is known for. Of course, there were exceptions.

The bar is particularly high for Kardashian, who has been the main talking point of many Met Galas in the past – and she has confirmed that these outfits are far from comfortable. In 2019, she wore a custom Thierry Mugler dress that clung to her body to make it look like she was "tepping out of the ocean, wet, dripping." That included a corset, which Kardashian told The Wall Street Journal impeded her breathing. She said: "I have never felt pain like that in my life."

Met Gala reactions are filling social media this week in spite of all the other big headlines competing for their place. Kardashian has not given any particular commentary on her corset yet.