'Pitch Perfect 4' In the Works, Rebel Wilson Says

Rebel Wilson is giving some aca-amazing news to Pitch Perfect fans! The 44-year-old actress, who played Patricia "Fat Amy" Hobart in the beloved movie franchise, revealed there's a fourth installment "being developed" more than six years after the release of the third musical film.

"Hopefully there's a fourth one in the works," the Senior Year actress said in a BBC Radio 2 interview released April 30. "There is one being developed. I know we're older now, so I don't know exactly what the storyline's going to be." Wilson continued, "I guess they've got to get the script right first, which is the age-old dilemma."

The Bridesmaids actress starred in all three of the Pitch Perfect films, which were released between 2012 and 2017, and said that she is still close with her co-stars from the franchise, who include Anna Kendrick, Brittany Snow and Anna Camp. "I absolutely loved making those movies," Wilson said. "We're all still friends, all of us girls. They're just so joyful."

She continued of making the films with such a great cast , "I think what people see on the screen is just us having a laugh. Like, really, it wasn't really acting, because I love singing and dancing, and I just loved hanging out with that cast so, so, so much. It was really fun."

Wilson and Camp recently reunited while filming Bride Hard, joking just last month on the How to Be Single star's Instagram Story that they were "filming Pitch Perfect 4 today," with Wilson adding, "Yeah, it's gonna be aca-awesome!" Referencing the original films, Wilson asked Camp, "Are you ready to harmonize?" as they transitioned into a less-than-harmonious moment before bursting out laughing.

At the time, Camp got Pitch Perfect fans talking as she held up four fingers to the camera and said, "Peace out. Four. Four." However the stars clarified in a subsequent post that they were "just joking." Wilson said at the time, "We're not really doing Pitch Perfect 4," as Camp added, "But we might be." Wilson agreed, "Well, we might be."

In October 2022, the cast remembered the 10th anniversary of the first film's release, with Wilson writing on Instagram at the time, "10 years ago today!" She continued, "Wow! Love PITCH PERFECT and everyone who was a part of making these movies so so much. There are so many great memories – like us Bellas huddling together like penguins in that freezing cold swimming pool all night, and we've been hugging each other ever since! Bellas 4 Life!"