‘American Horror Story’ Alum Colton Haynes Reveals Sister Dies After ‘Long Battle With Cancer’

American Horror Story alum Colton Haynes recently took to Instagram to reveal the sad news that his sister has died after “long battle with cancer.” In a post shared Thursday, Haynes shared a number of photos of his late sister. He also included a heartfelt memorial to her.

“I’m at a loss for words. My beautiful sister Julie passed away from a long battle with Cancer,” Haynes wrote. “My heart hurts. Trying my hardest to focus on being grateful that she doesn’t have to suffer any longer & remembering all the incredible times we’ve had together…but I just feel absolutely gutted that our family can’t be together to hold one another during this crippling time. I love you.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Colton Haynes (@coltonlhaynes) on Apr 9, 2020 at 9:40am PDT

Many of Haynes’ famous friends have since shared supportive comments on the post. Fellow American Horror Story alum Matthew Morrison wrote, “My friend, sending you all the love in the world from the Morrison’s during this unimaginable time. So sorry.” Meanwhile, Riverdale actress Marisol Nichols added, “Oh god, Colton im so sorry for your loss. No words.”

A number of Haynes’ followers have express sympathy as well, with one writing, “Colton, Stay strong. You are not alone brother. I know how it feels to lose a loved on to cancer. Keep her in your thoughts and memories and they will live on inside you forever. My most sincere condolences for you loss. Love you man.” Another supportive fan added, “I’m so sorry for your loss, Colton. I can’t even imagine not being able to grieve together. I will keep you in my thoughts.”

The past year has been notably tumultuous for Haynes. In October, it was reported that the former Arrow actor had finally reached a settlement in his divorce from ex-husband Jeff Leatham. The process had lasted more than a year. A couple of months prior, Haynes opened up publicly about his past addiction issues.

“I get immense joy when someone comes up to me & says that my willingness to open up about depression, anxiety, alcoholism, & addiction has helped them in some way,” Haynes wrote in an Instagram post. “I’ve struggled the past year with trying to find my voice and where I fit in & that has been the most beautiful struggle I’ve ever had to go through. Worrying about what time to post on social media so I can maximize my likes or being mad at myself that I don’t look the same way I did when I was addicted to pills is a complete waste of why I was put on this earth.”