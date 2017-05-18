Amber Rose’s Home Broken Into While She Slept

One of the most frightful things anyone can experience is a break-in at their home. What’s even scarier is when it happens while you’re in the house, and that’s exactly what Amber Rose experienced this week.

Sources close to Rose say that a man broke into her home in San Fernando Valley sometime early Wednesday morning.

He got in by smashing out a window and going in through the kitchen pantry.

Amber, her mom, son, personal assistant and multiple bodyguards were all asleep in the house at the time.

While the intruder was in the house, Amber’s assistant got up to make some food but never noticed anything out of the ordinary.

Eventually, Amber noticed the broken window and realized something was wrong. She checked her security footage and discovered that her cameras had caught the guy breaking in as well as fleeing.

Per the time lapse on the footage, he was in the home for an estimated four hours.

Surprisingly though, it’s reported that he didn’t steal anything. He just damaged her property, trespassed, and loitered.

Which isn’t good, but it’s objectively better than being robbed.

Once she saw what had happened she immediately called the police who are now investigating the crime.

Celebrities, unfortunately, frequently become targets for burglary.

Last year Kim Kardashian was put through the terrifying ordeal of being robbed at gunpoint in Paris, and her little sister Kendall reported a robbery at her home in the Hollywood Hills a few months ago.

Kendall left her home sometime in the afternoon and returned home late at night.

Initially, she didn’t notice anything out of the ordinary, but once she got into her bedroom she discovered that about $200,000 worth of her jewelry was missing, feared stolen.

Police began investigating but did not find any evidence of intrusion or foul play, which is what has prompted speculation that it could have been a person, or persons, close to Kendall, or at least someone with access to her home, that robbed her.

Hopefully, the San Fernando police can find the man who broke into Amber Rose’s home and give him a nice warm jail cell to sleep in so he doesn’t have to go frightening innocent people anymore.

