Amber Rose Reveals How Kobe Bryant’s Death Inspired Her New Face Tattoo

Earlier this month, Amber Rose debuted a new addition to her tattoo collection, revealing that she had gotten the words “Bash Slash” inked on her forehead in honor of her two sons, Sebastian Taylor Thomaz and Slash Electric Alexander Edwards.

During an appearance on One on One with Keyshia Cole on Wednesday, Rose revealed that was inspired to get the tattoo after Kobe Bryant‘s death on Jan. 26.

“I don’t want this to sound corny or anything but kinda after Kobe (Bryant) died, it made me reflect on my life,” Rose told Cole. “I don’t want people to be like, ‘Oh Kobe died and you went and got a tattoo,’ but it was kinda like that.”

Bryant and eight others, including his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, died in a helicopter crash in California.

Rose shared that she was also inspired to get inked by her father’s battle with cancer.

“He went through remission and he’s good now but he almost died,” she shared. “I’ve been wanting this tattoo for a long time and I was like, ‘You know what, life is so short just do it. Just live your best life.’”

“This is how I felt and I’m happy I did it,” she added.

Rose shares Sebastion with rapper Wiz Khalifa and Slash with Def Jam executive Alexander ‘A.E’ Edwards.

After revealing her tattoo, Rose responded to her critics with a pointed message on Instagram.

“For the people that are telling me I’m too pretty for a face tat are the same people that would tell me that I’m ‘too pretty’ even if they thought I was ugly and lie to me [laughing out loud] Or they would just tell me I’m ugly,” she wrote. “so either way The moral of the story is do whatever the f— you want in life.”

She also shared a second post of herself posing in a red silk dress and diamond chain necklace along with the caption, “Beauty is not what’s on the outside…. it’s what’s on the inside that counts. Inside of my P— and inside of my heart.”

