Watch: Amber Portwood Channels Her Inner Adele During Karaoke Night

Amber Portwood can sing! The Teen Mom OG star nailed her rendition of Adele‘s “Hometown Glory” during a karaoke night with her friends on Sunday, June 4.

Damn @realamberlportwood1__ A post shared by Catelynn Lowell (@catelynnmtv) on Jun 4, 2017 at 8:10pm PDT

Her costar Catelynn Lowell posted a video of Portwood singing and hitting the highest notes on the song. “Damn @realamberlportwood1__,” Lowell captioned the clip.

This isn’t the first time Portwood showcased her musical side. The 27-year-old mom of Leah, 8, told her fans about her love of music in her book, Never Too Late.

The MTV star showed off her signed guitar collection in a Twitter video back in January and revealed to her followers that she “learned to play drums by my brother when I was younger!!”

Last month, Portwood and her fiancé Matt Baier made headlines after calling off their wedding during an explosive episode of Teen Mom OG. Despite the drama, a source revealed to Us Weekly that the pair is still a couple and living together.